Next Week Includes Star Wars Night, the First Copa Game, & Two Fireworks Shows

May 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







This upcoming week the Cubs return to Four Winds Field to take on the West Michigan Whitecaps from June 4-9. The first five games of the series take place at 7:05 p.m., with Sunday's matinee beginning at 2:05 p.m. From here on out every Saturday home game will be a 7:05 start.

Every new homestand brings with it a different specialty food item, and this upcoming series the Cubs are highlighting the 'Cub Burger' at the Smash Burger stand on the first base side of the concourse. The Cubs Burger is a classic LTO burger with bacon and the addition of 'Cubby sauce'.

Also at Smash Burger, fans can find the Opponent Dog of the week. With the Whitecaps in town it's time for the debut of the Enchilada Dog, one of our beloved hot dogs covered with enchilada sauce, cheddar cheese, and cilantro.

On top of those two items, this homestand also includes Start Wars Night (June 8) and our first Copa game (June 9), and new theme nights equals new food to try for the whole family!

Star Wars Night includes a brand new Sith burger with a black bun, blue milk, and Imperial crunch popcorn (all available at Smash Burger.

Then Sunday afternoon as the Cubs turn into Los Cabritos Maldichos, the Cubs Cantina stand down the left field line will serve Mexican street tacos.

Tuesday, June 4

Paws and Claws Night: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game, plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance, or $15 on the day of the game. Presented by Kayem Foods.

Pride Night: A night dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community by promoting acceptance and focusing on community engagement.

Wednesday, June 5

Post-Game Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, and U93.

Teacher Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs will recognize local teachers and administrators with two free tickets to the game. Presented by Jordan Automotive Group.

Thursday, June 6

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, June 7

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93.

Cancer Awareness Night: The South Bend Cubs join Beacon Health Systems as they stand up to cancer and support research to end cancer in our lifetime. Players will wear special purple jerseys that will be auctioned before the game. Presented by Beacon Health Systems.

Saturday, June 8

Star Wars Night: Join us at a ballpark not too far away! Star Wars Night will feature special appearances by the 501st Legion: Northern Darkness Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs Costume Clubs. All game worn jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting A Rosie Place for Children.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Sunday, June 9

South Bend Cubs T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs T-Shirt. Presented by Indiana Donor Network.

Los Cabritos Maldichos Day: The South Bend Cubs will become "Los Cabritos Maldichos," as we honor and celebrate the tenacity and persistence of our Latino players and the Latino community. Presented by Indiana Donor Network.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Autographs begin at 12:30 p.m. and catch on the field starts at 12:45 p.m. so arrive early! Presented by ABC-57 and U93.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.