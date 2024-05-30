Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:35 PM EDT at Beloit)

May 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Thursday, May 30, 2024 l Game # 48

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (23-24) at Beloit Sky Carp (21-25)

RH Johnathan Harmon (1-3, 6.19) vs. RH Karson Milbrandt (1-2, 2.84)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliates of the Miami Marlins) in the third game of a six-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons are 10-5 over their last 15 games. Beloit is 4-14 over their last 18 games.

Last Game: Wednesday: Game 1 : Beloit 6, Dayton 5 (12 innings). Game 2 : Dayton 2, Beloit 0. The first game, scheduled for seven innings, went 12. Beloit broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the bottom of the 12 th . The Dragons entered the final potential half inning with a lead on three occasions (bottom of the seventh, ninth, 11 th) but could not hold on. The Dragons stranded 16 runners, their highest total in a game since 2015. In the second game, Javi Rivera and Andrew Moore combined for a six-hit shutout and Cam Collier had a big RBI double in the sixth inning.

In last night's first game, the five extra innings were the most in a Dragons game since the "free runner" rule was implemented for extra inning games in 2018. The highest number of innings previously played in a scheduled 7-inning game since 2018 was 10. The 12 innings played last night matched the most innings played in any Dragons game since 2018 (it was the third 12-inning game; the previous two were scheduled for nine innings). Last night's first game resembled the Dragons game vs. Fort Wayne on May 8, 2012 when the first game of a doubleheader went 16 innings (this was prior to the "free runner" rule being used).

Current Series (May 28-June 2 at Beloit) : Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .236 batting average (17 for 72); 3.5 runs/game (7 R, 2 G); 1 home runs 2 stolen bases; 1.50 ERA (18 IP, 3 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

With a win tonight, the Dragons would reach the .500 mark for the first time since they were 6-6 on April 18.

Over the last six games, Dragons pitchers have posted an ERA of 1.70, allowing 10 earned runs in 53 innings, and only 34 hits with 68 strikeouts. The team ERA over this period (since May 23) is the best in High-A baseball (30 teams) and third best in full-season MiLB (120 teams).

Since May 12 (15 games), the Dragons have posted a 3.12 ERA, best in the MWL over that time period.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart over his last 13 games is batting .370 (17 for 46) with two home runs, 10 RBI, three doubles, and eight walks (.464 OBP; 1.029 OPS).

Hector Rodriguez has seven multi-hit games in his last eight games. He is 16 for 35 (.457) with two doubles and two RBI in his last eight games.

Leo Balcazar has a four-game hitting streak, going 8 for 14 (.571).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just three runs in 23 innings (1.17 ERA-best among qualifiers in Reds org.)

Dragons starting pitcher Javi Rivera has posted three straight scoreless outings covering 16.2 innings, with 24 strikeouts and only eight hits.

Dragons reliever Andrew Moore has enjoyed four straight scoreless outings covering 8.2 innings (1-0, 2 Sv), allowing two hits with 16 strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, May 31 (7:35 pm): Dayton LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.91) at Beloit LH Thomas White (1-1, 3.18 w/Jupiter)

Saturday, June 1 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (1-0, 3.64 w/Daytona) at Beloit RH Noble Meyer (2-2, 2.65 w/Jupiter)

Sunday, June 2 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (3-1, 2.82) at Beloit RH Ike Buxton (0-4, 4.94)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

