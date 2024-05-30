KleenMark Services to Raise Funds May 30

BELOIT - On May 30, KleenMark Services will be enjoying themselves in the First National Bank & Trust Suite.

On its own, this wouldn't seem a newsworthy item. After all, many companies throughout the season reward their employees with a night out at ABC Supply Stadium.

This, however, is a little different.

KleenMark is using the occasion as an opportunity to raise money for the Lincoln Academy! Guests invited to the suite will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction with some incredible sports memorabilia.

KleenMark CEO Michael Staaver says his organization was excited about the opportunity to help out the Lincoln Academy.

"It's our pleasure to continue to support and value the communities we work in," Staaver said. "The partnership with The Lincoln Academy is a great way for us to support youth in the Beloit community."

Kristi Cole, CEO of the Lincoln Academy, said KleenMark's efforts were greatly appreciated.

"One of our core values at TLA is to work alongside community partners to create opportunities that afford our scholars unique learning experiences, so we are incredibly grateful for KleenMark's generous partnership with us for this event. Proceeds will make it possible for scholars to explore and enrich their learning, development and aspirations through field trips, technology, equipment, and extracurricular events. KleenMark's support will positively impact enhanced learning and outcomes for all our scholars."

