Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 4-9, 2024

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers homestand continues with the Quad Cities River Bandits making a visit to Neuroscience Group Field for a six-game series that starts on Tuesday. This is the final home series of the first half and Rattlers would appreciate your support as they are going for their first playoff appearance since 2016. There will be great baseball with ticket specials and nights for gamers, budding paleontologists, wrestling legends, and bobblehead collectors during this series.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4 at 6:40pm; Pickleball Night presented by Focus; Singles Night presented by The ATT Center; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: We have TWO special ticket offers for you to open this series. There is a Pickleball Package that includes a ticket for a box seat and a Timber Rattlers-themed pickleball paddle available from Focus at this link . Test your skills outside the front gates prior to the game on various pickleball courts in the front plaza. The ATT Center presents Singles Night for singles from 25 to 40 that includes a pre-game social in Brews on Third and two ticket options available at this link . Tuesday is another Bang for Your Buck Night, too. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance in 2024.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Every day is a great day for Baseball! A Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO makes it even greater for fans ages 55 and older for this game. A box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 is part of this deal. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX" . Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, JUNE 6 at 6:40pm; Video Game Night with an appearance by the Carcade; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: You are welcome to experience the Carcade and various other interactive video game opportunities for gamers of every experience level at the ballpark on this night. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game, and all fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 6:40pm; Dinosaur Night; Postgame Fireworks from 95.9 KISS-FM!; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Make sure you - or the dinosaur enthusiast in your life - gets one of the amazing dinosaur-themed Timber Rattlers jersey that is part of the special ticket package available at this link . There will be plenty of fun, surprises, and interactions with different eras of the Age of Dinosaurs. There are fireworks courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM scheduled for after the game. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks show.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8 at 6:40pm; Wrestling Night with pregame matches and appearances by Tommy Dreamer and Hornswoggle; Tyler Black Wrestling Buddy Giveaway presented by Children's WI; Postgame Fireworks by 95.9 KISS-FM; Post-Fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer is bringing the EXTREME to the stadium for Wrestling Night. Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle and the wrestlers from ACW will have matches at Brews on Third before the game with a 5:15pm start time. Dreamer and Hornswoggle will have pregame meet & greet and a postgame Q & A in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club as part of a special ticket package at this link . The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Tyler Black Player Pillow giveaway from Children's WI. There are fireworks set to go off after the game courtesy of 95.9 KISS-FM. Kids aged twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks are done for the evening.

SUNDAY, JUNE 9 at 1:10pm; Sal Frelick Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Avaii Wealth Management; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: It's Sal Frelick's turn. This is bobblehead number three in The Freshmen Series from the Timber Rattlers this season. Be one of the first 1,000 fans into the stadium to receive this bobblehead presented by Avaii Wealth Management. There is plenty going on before, during, and after the final game of this twelve-game homestand. Bring your glove to play Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm. P layers and coaches will wear their 2024 Brewers Sunday caps and jerseys as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. There is a postgame player autograph session for fans courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season , mini-plan , flex packages , and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

