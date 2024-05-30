Dragons Announce Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Last Chance Promo Code

DAYTON, Ohio - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health on Saturday, June 1.

Use promo code "LASTCHANCE" by clicking the "Unlock" button and entering the code for $10 off each ticket purchased (excluding lawn tickets) at loganwilsonsoftball.com. Ticket prices range from $15 to $50. Parking is available at daytondragons.com/directions.

The 2024 event will feature a home run derby at 2:00 pm, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 3:00 pm. Gates will open to the public at 12:00 pm and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza at 10 am.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will be joined by:

Giovani Bernard

Head coach Zac Taylor

Sam Hubbard

Trey Hendrickson

Amarius Mims

Germaine Pratt

Evan McPherson

Jake Browning

Von Bell

Cam Taylor-Britt

B.J. Hill

Ted Karras

Joe Bachie

Alex Cappa

Chase Brown

Cordell Volson

Jordan Battle

Joseph Ossai

Trayveon Williams

DJ Turner II

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Cal Adomitis

Jalen Davis

Allan George

Devin Harper

Tycen Anderson

Shawn Williams

Brad Robbins

Kevin Huber

Andrei Iosivas

Myles Murphy

Orlando Brown

Chris Evans

Shaka Heyward

Fans can find potential updates on the full list of players planning to attend at loganwilsonsoftball.com.

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.

