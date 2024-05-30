Dragons Announce Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Last Chance Promo Code
May 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health on Saturday, June 1.
Use promo code "LASTCHANCE" by clicking the "Unlock" button and entering the code for $10 off each ticket purchased (excluding lawn tickets) at loganwilsonsoftball.com. Ticket prices range from $15 to $50. Parking is available at daytondragons.com/directions.
The 2024 event will feature a home run derby at 2:00 pm, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 3:00 pm. Gates will open to the public at 12:00 pm and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza at 10 am.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will be joined by:
Giovani Bernard
Head coach Zac Taylor
Sam Hubbard
Trey Hendrickson
Amarius Mims
Germaine Pratt
Evan McPherson
Jake Browning
Von Bell
Cam Taylor-Britt
B.J. Hill
Ted Karras
Joe Bachie
Alex Cappa
Chase Brown
Cordell Volson
Jordan Battle
Joseph Ossai
Trayveon Williams
DJ Turner II
Akeem Davis-Gaither
Cal Adomitis
Jalen Davis
Allan George
Devin Harper
Tycen Anderson
Shawn Williams
Brad Robbins
Kevin Huber
Andrei Iosivas
Myles Murphy
Orlando Brown
Chris Evans
Shaka Heyward
Fans can find potential updates on the full list of players planning to attend at loganwilsonsoftball.com.
The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.
