Loons Fall Short of Whitecaps 6-5, Drop Third Straight

May 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (26-22) scored four runs in the final two innings but left two runners in scoring position in the ninth as the West Michigan Whitecaps (25-23) closed out a 6-5 win. It was West Michigan's third straight victory on a 73-degree clear and sunny Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Down 3-1, the Loons tied it up in the top of the eighth. Dylan Campbell walked with one out versus Cleiverth Perez. Kyle Nevin next-up notched the lone extra-base hit, an RBI triple to left-center field to pull Great Lakes within one. Chris Newell's sacrifice fly tied up the game.

Edgardo Henriquez handled the eighth, but allowed a season-worst three runs, after just one earned over his first eight innings with the Loons. A walk started things with a single putting two on with two outs.

Izaac Pacheco, who was responsible for two of the first three runs with two solo homers, came through again knocking a single to left-center field. Danny Serretti was next and rifled a two-run double to the right-field corner.

Trailing 6-3, the Loons again embarked on the comeback trail in the ninth. Facing Matt Merrill, Jake Gelof singled, and Luis Rodriguez walked. A fielder's choice from Jake Vogel positioned runners on the corners with two outs. Noah Miller and Dylan Campbell, both delivered RBI singles, to bring it to a 6-5 score.

West Michigan brought in Gabe Sequeria, who stuck out Kyle Nevin to end the ballgame. Before the final four innings, each team had just one run. Dylan Smith went six innings and struck out a career-high eight batters. Jackson Ferris, went a career-high 5.1 innings, adding five strikeouts.

Chris Newell drove in two RBI. He's the first Midwest League player to have 40 RBI.

Great Lakes and West Michigan play game four in a six-game series tomorrow, Friday, May 31st. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm.

