Nuts Score Three in 7th, Win 4th Straight

May 30, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - In his second High-A game, Luke Mann delivered a go-ahead two-run single to key a three-run rally, and the Lansing Lugnuts (25-23) overcame a gem from Quin Mathews to edge the Peoria Chiefs (15-33), 3-2, on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™ .

The Nuts have won three straight games to open the six-game series, matching a season-long four-game winning streak.

Peoria southpaw Mathews twirled six shutout innings, striking out six while limiting the Lugnuts to two hits, one HBP and no walks, departing with a 1-0 lead thanks to Won-Bin Cho's RBI groundout in the fourth inning off Luis Carrasco .

But the Nuts' offense rose up against reliever Angel Cuenca in the seventh inning. After a strikeout of Will Simpson , Brayan Buelvas walked and dashed to third on a Colby Halter . Mann followed with a line drive into right-center, bringing both Buelvas and Halter home for a 2-1 lead. A CJ Rodriguez groundout moved Mann into scoring position, allowing the former Mizzou Tiger to come around on a Casey Yamauchi RBI single, swimming around Leonardo Bernal's tag.

The insurance run proved significant when Bernal delivered a two-out RBI single in the eighth against Colton Johnson .

But with the potential tying and go-ahead runs aboard, Johnson retired Won-Bin Cho on a comebacker, and then worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

The game finished without Peoria manager Patrick Anderson, ejected in the top of the seventh inning by home plate umpire Travis Roberson, and coach Will Peterson, ejected in the bottom of the seventh by Roberson.

Lansing looks for a fifth straight win on Friday at 7:05 p.m., Military Appreciation Night, with specialty uniforms, a flyover and postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Right-hander Blaze Pontes goes to the mound for the Nuts, opposed by former Cardinals first-rounder Cooper Hjerpe. Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

