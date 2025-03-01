Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement
March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have signed T2 attacker Kyle Linhares to a short-term agreement ahead of tonight's home match against Austin FC, the club announced today. Kickoff for the Saturday, March 1 match is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) at Providence Park with a broadcast available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Linhares joined the Timbers for the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational preseason tournament and notably started in their first exhibition match against the San Jose Earthquakes, notching an assist on Portland's first goal. Last year, the 22-year-old attacker tallied five goals and four assists in 28 appearances (21 starts) in MLS NEXT Pro play for T2. Linhares was drafted 40th overall by the Timbers in the MLS SuperDraft 2024 out of Georgetown, where he scored seven goals and contributed 18 assists in his 76 appearances (53 starts) for the Hoyas.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
