Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Join Forces for Beach Cleanup at Oleta River State Park

March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF joined forces with Main Partner Fracht Group on Feb. 28 for yet another successful Beach Cleanup initiative at Oleta River State Park in Miami. In attendance were Inter Miami First Team players Leo Afonso, Yannick Bright, Drake Callendar, David Ruiz and Telasco Segovia who participated in a friendly competition with Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group staff, Inter Miami CF Academy players and students from True North Classical Academy.

With one team led by Callendar and the other by Ruiz, participants were off to the races, scavenging the grounds for debris and microplastics in an attempt to win by collecting more lbs of trash than their opponents. Though both teams gave a valiant effort, Callendar's team claimed the victory with their collective trash weighing in at 165 lbs. Ruiz's team came in second with their overall trash collection totalling 130 lbs.

Callender's team celebrated their win with a medal ceremony, while other event participants were the lucky winners of an Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group duffel bag giveaway. In addition, the person who found the most unique piece of trash throughout the cleanup was awarded the match ball from Inter Miami's 2025 MLS Season Home Opener on Feb. 22 against New York City FC.

For this initiative, Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group collaborated with local non-profit, Volunteercleanup.org, which aims to raise awareness around marine debris and the harmful effects of single-use plastics through supporting volunteers as they clean up their neighborhoods, shorelines, and waterways.

With the help of Volunteercleanup.org, Inter Miami's Beach Cleanup with Fracht Group aimed to maintain a clean space for all who visit Oleta River State Park, but most importantly to protect the wildlife inhabiting the area. Oleta River State Park is home to a variety of wildlife species. Removing microplastics from the park grounds is essential to ensure their safety and wellness. Those visiting the park can expect to encounter species ranging from marine life including the manatees, dolphins, tarpon and snappers, to fury and feathered friends like raccoons, squirrels, hawks and warblers.

"I think it's really cool to see our Academy, our community come together to help our environment," said Camilia Jocelyn-Holt, Inter Miami's Director of Community Engagement. "Our players are really passionate about this initiative. The majority of them either grew up in South Florida or close to water so it's something that they truly believe in... and when you have partner like Fracht that are also so passionate about such a great initiative it makes it an incredible event."

"I feel blessed that I grew up by the beach, but I feel like there's a lot of trash lying around and that people either don't notice or care about the environment," said also Leo Afonso, Inter Miami First Team striker. "Just being around the beach often I realize how dirty it actually is and I hope that everyone does their part in making it a better place."

The event marked the third Beach Cleanup community initiative that Inter Miami executed alongside Fracht Group as part of the joint commitment to our environment and our oceans. The first and second Beach Cleanups took place at the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, with the latest event taking place in September.

