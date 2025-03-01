FC Cincinnati Add Peter Mangione and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement

March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have added midfielders Peter Mangione and Kenji Mboma Dem to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Saturday night's MLS regular season match against Philadelphia Union, the club announced today.

Mangione joins the first team roster for the second time this season, having been named to the squad for the Concacaf Champions Cup Round One, leg one match in Tegucigalpa, Honduras against FC Motagua.

Mboma Dem joined the first team roster and came on as a second-half substitute in Wednesday's second leg match against Motagua. He is available for the match via the same short-term agreement that was announced on Wednesday.

FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Subaru Park. The match will air on Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass and on the radio in English on Fox Sports 1360 and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5.

This counts as Mangione's second first-team call up, while Mbomba Dem is still on his first. More information about short-term agreements can be found in the MLS Roster Rules and Regulations HERE.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Peter Mangione and Kenji Mboma Dem to the first team roster via short-term agreement on March 1, 2025.

