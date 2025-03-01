Nashville SC Falls 2-0 at New York Red Bulls

March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J.  - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-0 to the defending Eastern Conference Champion New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium in its first road match of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. The Boys in Gold outshot New York eight to four in the second half, including a goal that was called off due to an offside call.

Century club: Defender Jack Maher, who began his career as a Boy in Gold after becoming the club's first-ever MLS SuperDraft pick (second overall) in January 2020, made his 100 th career regular season start Saturday night.

Yaz is back: Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek made his season debut when he entered the match as a substitute in the 58 th minute after missing last week's season opener due to injury.

Two for two: Attacking midfielder Ahmed Qasem, who made his Nashville SC debut in the team's season opener after signing from Sweden premier league side IF Elfsborg on Feb. 18, made his second consecutive appearance when subbed into the match during the 58 th minute.

o debuted its new 'Heart of Nashville' kit

o featured the same starting XI as last Saturday's season opener vs. the New England Revolution

o had two players aged 21 or younger appear in the same match for the second consecutive week (Matthew Corcoran, Ahmed Qasem)

o is 0W-3L-4D all-time vs. the New York Red Bulls in MLS regular season play

o is 58W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 24W-35L-27D all-time on the road in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 41W-38L-40D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 2W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 37W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

Teal Bunbury made his season debut when he subbed into the match during the 74 th minute

Matthew Corcoran made his second straight start after becoming the youngest player and first teenager to start for Nashville SC in last weekend's season opener vs. the New England Revolution

Jack Maher made his 100 th career regular season start

Wyatt Meyer made his second consecutive start after making his professional debut last Saturday vs. the New England Revolution

Andy Najar made his second consecutive start after being acquired during the offseason

Ahmed Qasem made his second straight appearance when he subbed into the match at the 58 th minute

Adem Sipić made his second consecutive matchday roster after becoming the second Nashville SC homegrown player to dress for an MLS match last weekend (also Isaiah Jones)

Eddi Tagseth

o earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

o led the match with 8.2 miles covered

Joe Willis made three saves

Patrick Yazbek

o made his season debut when he subbed on in the 58 th minute

o led Nashville SC outfield players with 94.7% passing accuracy (36 passes completed)

Nashville SC (0W-1L-1D) at New York Red Bulls (1W-1L-0D)

March 1, 2025 - Sports Illustrated Stadium

Final score:                 

NSH: 0

RBNY: 2

Scoring summary:

RBNY: Mohammed Sofo 7'

RBNY: Emil Forsberg (A: Omar Valencia) 30'

Discipline:

RBNY: Omar Valencia (Caution) 12'

RBNY: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Caution) 57'

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 59'

NSH: Walker Zimmerman (Caution) 67'

RBNY: Noah Eile (Caution) 90' + 3

Lineups:

NSH starters: Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Wyatt Meyer (Patrick Yazbek 58'), Andy Najar; Matthew Corcoran (Ahmed Qasem 58'), Alex Muyl (Teal Bunbury 74'), Eddi Tagseth; Sam Surridge, Hany Mukhtar

Substitutes: Brian Schwake, Jeisson Palacios, Josh Bauer, Taylor Washington, Jonathan Pérez, Adem Sipić

RBNY starters: Carlos Coronel; Omar Valencia (Raheem Edwards 70'), Sean Nealis, Cameron Harper (Dylan Nealis 46'), Alexander Hack; Noah Eile, Peter Stroud (Felipe Carballo 70'), Emil Forsberg (C) (Wikelman Carmona 88'), Mohammed Sofo (Julian Hall 78'), Daniel Edelman; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Substitutes: Anthony Marcucci, Dennis Gjengaar, Tim Parker, Aiden Jarvis

Match officials:           

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

AR1: Lyes Arfa

AR2: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

4TH: Guido Gonzales Jr.

VAR: Ekaterina (Katja) Koroleva

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Weather: 36 degrees and clear

