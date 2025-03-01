Sounders FC Falls 2-0 to Real Salt Lake on Saturday Afternoon
March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SANDY, UTAH - Sounders FC lost 2-0 to Real Salt Lake on Saturday afternoon at America First Field. A Seattle own goal and a strike by RSL's Forster Ajago were the difference as the Rave Green dropped its first road match of the 2025 MLS regular season. Seattle now returns Concacaf Champions Cup action for the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup against Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Wednesday, March 5 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FOX Sports). Seattle's next MLS contest is against LAFC on Saturday, March 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (1:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle now sits in seventh in the Western Conference at the time of writing with one point (0-1-1). The club is 2-1-1 in all competitions this season, following a pair of wins over Antigua GFC in Concacaf Champions Cup action.
The Rave Green are 13-17-7 against Real Salt Lake all-time in the regular season. The two sides will meet later this year on August 30 at Lumen Field.
Jordan Morris made his 250th all-competition appearance today, now sitting alone in fourth place in club history, breaking a tie with Brad Evans.
Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup match versus Antigua, with Stefan Frei, Nouhou, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Georgi Minoungou, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock replacing Andrew Thomas, Jackson Ragen, João Paulo, Danny Leyva, Pedro de la Vega, Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola.
Alex Roldan remained in Seattle this weekend due to the impending birth of his first child. Tacoma Defiance defender Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, who was available for today's match via Short-Term Agreement, started in place at right back.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Real Salt Lake 2
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Venue: America First Field
Referees: Ricardo Fierro
Assistants: Jeremy Kieso, Kali Smith
Fourth Official: Jon Freemon
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Attendance: 18,853
Weather: 56 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
RSL - Own Goal (Nouhou) 8'
RSL - Forster Ajago (Diogo Gonclaves) 79'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Nouhou (caution) 25'
RSL - Javain Brown (caution) 56'
RSL - Forster Ajago (caution) 90'+4'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Jesús Ferreira 69'), Yeimar, Jonathan Bell, Nouhou (Jackson Ragen 69'); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Georgi Minoungou (Pedro de la Vega 46'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Paul Arriola 46'); Jordan Morris (Danny Leyva 80')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Danny Musovski, João Paulo
Total shots: 12
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 10
Offside: 4
Corner-Kicks: 4
Saves: 4
Real Salt Lake - Rafael Cabral Barbosa; Justen Glad, Philip Quinton (Brayan Quinton 83'), Javain Brown (Kobi Joseph Henry 80'), Alexandros Katranis (Samuel Junqua 68'); Braian Ojeda, Diego Luna, Diogo Gonclaves, Dominik Marczuk (Bode Hidalgo 68'), Eneli; Ariath Piol (Forster Ajago 68')
Substitutes not used: Pablo Ruiz, Nelson Palacio, Tyler Wolff, Mason Stajduhar
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 16
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 3
- SOUNDERS FC -
