LAFC Signs Midfielder Adam Saldana

March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today announced that the club has signed midfielder Adam Saldana through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

Saldana, 23, joins LAFC after three seasons playing for the LA Galaxy where he made 19 appearances (five starts) for the first team after graduating from the club's academy and MLS NEXT Pro team. He featured in the 2018 USL Championship (Division II) season for LA Galaxy II, making 16 starts across the regular season.

The Panorama City, CA native represented the United States at the U-15 and U-17 levels, never missing a training camp during his cycle through both age levels. He helped the USA qualify for a record 17th FIFA U-17 World Cup at the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship, appearing in six of seven qualifying matches and earning more than 25 caps during his time with the U-17 National Team.

Name: Adam Saldana

Position: Midfielder

Age: 23

Height: 5'6"

Birthplace: Panorama City, CA

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: LA Galaxy

TRANSACTION: LAFC signs midfielder Adam Saldana through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027

