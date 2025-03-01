LAFC Signs Midfielder Adam Saldana
March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today announced that the club has signed midfielder Adam Saldana through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.
Saldana, 23, joins LAFC after three seasons playing for the LA Galaxy where he made 19 appearances (five starts) for the first team after graduating from the club's academy and MLS NEXT Pro team. He featured in the 2018 USL Championship (Division II) season for LA Galaxy II, making 16 starts across the regular season.
The Panorama City, CA native represented the United States at the U-15 and U-17 levels, never missing a training camp during his cycle through both age levels. He helped the USA qualify for a record 17th FIFA U-17 World Cup at the 2019 Concacaf U-17 Championship, appearing in six of seven qualifying matches and earning more than 25 caps during his time with the U-17 National Team.
Name: Adam Saldana
Position: Midfielder
Age: 23
Height: 5'6"
Birthplace: Panorama City, CA
Citizenship: United States
Last Club: LA Galaxy
TRANSACTION: LAFC signs midfielder Adam Saldana through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 1, 2025
- Anderson Rosa Called Up on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match Against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Statement Regarding March 2 Match Versus Inter Miami CF - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Falls 2-0 to Real Salt Lake on Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Adam Saldana - Los Angeles FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF and Fracht Group Join Forces for Beach Cleanup at Oleta River State Park - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Philadelphia Union for First Road Trip of 2025 MLS Season - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Add Peter Mangione and Kenji Mboma Dem to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Adam Saldana
- LAFC Advances to Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 with 1-0 Win over Colorado
- LAFC Opens 2025 MLS Season With 1-0 Win Over Minnesota United
- LAFC Teams up with LA County Department of Mental Health for 2025 Season
- LAFC Welcomes Cinnamon Toast Crunch to the Club