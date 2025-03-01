Houston Dynamo FC Statement Regarding March 2 Match Versus Inter Miami CF
March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have provided the following statement in advance of the match versus Inter Miami CF at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, March 2:
The Houston Dynamo are excited to host Inter Miami CF at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday evening. The recently shared player status report for the match did not include forward Lionel Messi, but it has been reported he did not make the trip to Houston. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent.
We look forward to hosting everyone tomorrow for what will be an incredible atmosphere and celebration of soccer for the city of Houston. To show our appreciation, fans who attend tomorrow night's match can claim a complimentary ticket to a future Dynamo match this season. Additional details will be provided early next week.
