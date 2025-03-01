Atlanta United Falls 2-0 at Charlotte FC

March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United defender Derrick Williams

ATLANTA - Atlanta United fell 2-0 to Charlotte FC on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. After a scoreless first half, two early strikes in the second half lifted the hosts past Atlanta. Academy product Dom Chong Qui made his first team debut, becoming the third youngest player in club history to play in an MLS match.

After a cagey opening 15 minutes, Atlanta's first scoring opportunity came in the 18th minute. Matt Edwards dribbled up the right side and played a low cross into the feet of Alexey Miranchuk at the top of the box. The midfielder laid the ball into the path of Almirón, where the winger took a touch and struck a shot to the near post that Kristijan Kahlina saved.

Charlotte created some half chances in the middle of the half, but it was Atlanta that had another good scoring chance in the 40th minute. After a long sequence of possession, Saba Lobjanidze dribbled towards the box and past his defender. His right-footed shot was deflected right into the path of Latte Lath who volleyed a shot just past the far post. Then before the halftime whistle, Almirón had another shot saved by Kahlina to keep the match scoreless at half.

Charlotte took the lead in the 49th minute off a broken play. A long ball out of the back was headed down in to the path of Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian ran at Atlanta's backline and looked to shoot from the top of the box. Three Atlanta defenders converged to block the shot, but the ball fell right to the feet of Pep Biel who calmly slotted the ball into the corner.

The hosts doubled the lead five minutes later on another counter attack. Liel Abada dribbled down the right side following an Atlanta corner. He took a shot from 11 yards out which Brad Guzan parried away. But the rebound went right to Zaha who volleyed the ball into the net for a 2-0 Charlotte lead in the 54th minute.

Head Coach Ronny Deila made four subs in middle of the second half looking for an offensive spark. Jamal Thiaré, Xande Silva, Edwin Mosquera and Tristan Muyumba all came on in the 73rd minute. Atlanta created a couple of half chances late through Mosquera, but Kahlina made another good stop to preserve his clean sheet.

Atlanta United (1-1-0, 3 points) returns to action Saturday, March 8 when it hosts New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 16-10 Atlanta

Shots on target: 5-4 Charlotte

Corner kicks: 5-1 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 12-9 Charlotte

xG: 1.9-1.0 Charlotte

Possession: 54-46 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88-85 Atlanta

Scoring

CLT - Pep Biel 50'

CLT - Wilfried Zaha 54'

Disciplinary

CLT - Brandt Bronico Y 61'

CLT - Patrick Agyemang Y 76'

ATL - Tristan Muyumba Y 77'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 90+8'

Notes

Dominik Chong Qui made his MLS debut. He became the third youngest player in ATL UTD history to play in an MLS match.

Jay Fortune made his first start of the season.

Derrick Williams made his first start of the season.

Attendance: 51,002

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Matt Edwards (Tristan Muyumba - 73')

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Derrick Williams (Dominik Chong Qui - 88')

D: Luis Abram

M: Jay Fortune

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk (Edwin Mosquera - 73')

F: Miguel Almirón

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Xande Silva - 73')

F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré - 73')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Noah Cobb

Efrain Morales

CHARLOTTE FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Kristijan Kahlina

D: Nathan Byrne

D: Adilson Malanda

D: Andrew Privett

D: Tim Ream

M: Pep Biel (Eryk Williamson - 70')

M: Ashley Westwood (c)

M: Brandt Bronico

F: Liel Abada (Kerwin Vargas - 78')

F: Wilfried Zaha

F: Patrick Agyemang (Idan Toklomati - 78')

Substitutes not used:

David Bingham

Bill Tuiloma

Tyger Smalls

Djibril Diani

Nicholas Scardina

Iuri Tavares

OFFICIALS

Rubiel Vazquez (referee), Jose Da Silva (assistant), Brooke Mayo (assistant), Matthew Corrigan (fourth), Carol Anne Chenard (VAR), Joshua Patlak (AVAR)

