Tigers Drop OT Thriller

December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Tigers wasted no time seizing momentum Sunday afternoon in Calgary. Ryder Ritchie walked into the Hitmen zone just 30 seconds into the first period and fired an impressive shot over the glove of Anders Miller to put Medicine Hat up 1-0 early.

Calgary responded midway through the frame when Oliver Tulk found Ben Kindel in the slot for a one-timer that beat Jordan Switzer, tying the game at 1-1. Minutes later, Bryce Pickford forced a turnover at the Calgary blue line and capitalized with a shot that bounced around before finding the back of the net, restoring the Tigers' lead at 2-1.

With just over four minutes remaining, Mathew Ward's high-sticking penalty gave the Hitmen their first power play of the night. Ethan Moore took advantage soon after, picking up the puck at the hash marks and slipping it five-hole on Switzer to make it 2-2.

As the period wound down, Hunter St. Martin's high-sticking penalty left the Tigers shorthanded to end the period, but they managed to kill off the remaining time when the second period began.

Just under eight minutes into the second, The Hitmen would find some success as Maxim Muranov gathered a puck deep in the Medicine Hat zone, Muranov circled behind the Tigers' net and attempted a wrap-around, slipping the puck past Jordan Switzer on the far side to give the Hitmen their first lead at 3-2.

Only two minutes later, an attempted clearing pass by Calgary was intercepted by Mathew Ward, who quickly fed Ryder Ritchie in front. Ritchie wasted no time burying his second goal of the game, tying it back up at 3-3.

The third period featured tight, end-to-end action, with both teams pressing for the go-ahead goal. The Tigers Switzer made three key saves late in the period to preserve the 3-3 tie and force overtime.

In the extra frame, Medicine Hat won the opening draw but turned the puck over, leading to a 3-on-1 for the Hitmen. After a series of slick passes, Ben Kindel buried his second goal of the night off a feed from Carter Yakemchuk, sealing a 4-3 overtime victory for Calgary in the first game of a back to back with the Tigers.

Special Teams:

PP: 0/1 - 0%

PK: 2/3 - 66.6%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Ben Kindel - Calgary

Ryder Ritchie - Medicine Hat

Carson Wetsch - Calgary

Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Niilopekka Muhonen

The Tigers are back in action Monday in Medicine Hat in the second of a home and home with the Hitmen. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) You can get tickets at the Co-op Place Box Office or Tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM with the voice of the Tigers, Will Bryant or watch on watch.chl.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.