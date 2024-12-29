Iginla Makes History as Oil Kings Rout Rebels
December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have closed out the 2024 portion of their schedule with an 8-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday night in Edmonton.
Just two nights after scoring less than a minute in, the Oil Kings struck quickly again as Gavin Hodnett's 15th of the season was scored 3:01 into the game on a powerplay to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead. However Red Deer would respond, scoring twice in a span of 1:04 courtesy of Carson Birnie and Ollie Josephson to make it 2-1. Although that lead only lasted 36 seconds as Roan Woodward made it 2-2 at the 8:19 mark of the period.
Marshall Finnie and Joe Iginla added markers before the end of the first frame to give Edmonton the 4-2 lead after one.
The Oil Kings continued their dominance in the second period as they outshot Red Deer 14-4 in the second, and 33-9 overall through two periods. As for the scoring, Kayden Stroeder scored at the 5:39 mark, while Iginla's second of the night made it 6-2 at the 13:50 mark, and then a shorthanded goal from Roan Woodward made it 7-2 after two periods.
Iginla's first career hat-trick was completed with less than two mintues to play in the hockey game to make it 8-2. Iginla becomes the youngest player in Oil Kings history to record a hat-trick at 16 years and 139 days, passing current Captain Gavin Hodnett who had a hat-trick in November of 2022 at 16 years and 223 days old. Iginla is also just the third Oil Kings 16-year-old to record a hat-trick, joining Hodnett, and Dylan Guenther.
Edmonton ultimately outshot the Rebels 44-22 in the game, giving Alex Worthington has 15th win of the season, making 20 saves. The Oil Kings powerplay was 2-for-6 on the night, while the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
The Oil Kings are now 18-13-1-1 on the season and are back in action on New Year's Day at 2 p.m., hosting the Calgary Hitmen.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024
- Rockets Fall 3-1 To Giants On Sunday - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena - Everett Silvertips
- Iginla Makes History as Oil Kings Rout Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Hitmen Claw Closer to First over Overtime Win - Calgary Hitmen
- Don't Miss the Winterhawks' Toyota New Year's Eve Fan Fest - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Drop OT Thriller - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Back on Home Ice to Battle Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 36 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Storm Back to Stun Spokane Saturday, Take 4-3 Win - Wenatchee Wild
- Americans Dominate Third Period, Come Up One Goal Short Against Portland - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Drop Another in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Winterhawks Edge Americans, 4-3 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.