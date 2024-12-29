Iginla Makes History as Oil Kings Rout Rebels

December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings have closed out the 2024 portion of their schedule with an 8-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Sunday night in Edmonton.

Just two nights after scoring less than a minute in, the Oil Kings struck quickly again as Gavin Hodnett's 15th of the season was scored 3:01 into the game on a powerplay to give Edmonton the 1-0 lead. However Red Deer would respond, scoring twice in a span of 1:04 courtesy of Carson Birnie and Ollie Josephson to make it 2-1. Although that lead only lasted 36 seconds as Roan Woodward made it 2-2 at the 8:19 mark of the period.

Marshall Finnie and Joe Iginla added markers before the end of the first frame to give Edmonton the 4-2 lead after one.

The Oil Kings continued their dominance in the second period as they outshot Red Deer 14-4 in the second, and 33-9 overall through two periods. As for the scoring, Kayden Stroeder scored at the 5:39 mark, while Iginla's second of the night made it 6-2 at the 13:50 mark, and then a shorthanded goal from Roan Woodward made it 7-2 after two periods.

Iginla's first career hat-trick was completed with less than two mintues to play in the hockey game to make it 8-2. Iginla becomes the youngest player in Oil Kings history to record a hat-trick at 16 years and 139 days, passing current Captain Gavin Hodnett who had a hat-trick in November of 2022 at 16 years and 223 days old. Iginla is also just the third Oil Kings 16-year-old to record a hat-trick, joining Hodnett, and Dylan Guenther.

Edmonton ultimately outshot the Rebels 44-22 in the game, giving Alex Worthington has 15th win of the season, making 20 saves. The Oil Kings powerplay was 2-for-6 on the night, while the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The Oil Kings are now 18-13-1-1 on the season and are back in action on New Year's Day at 2 p.m., hosting the Calgary Hitmen.

