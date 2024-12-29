Hitmen Claw Closer to First over Overtime Win

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen are now two points out from first in the Eastern Conference with a thrilling overtime win over the Central Division leaders the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Ben Kindel (2g,1a) led the way with his 14th multi point performance of the season, including the overtime winner. Medicine Hat's Ryder Ritchie opened the scoring just 31 seconds into the game. Ben Kindel would tie it up with his 20th goal of the season extending his point streak to a league leading 16 games. With the primary assist was Oliver Tulk who extended his streak to a career high 13 games. Bryce Pickford would answer back for Medicine Hat to take the lead, but it was short lived with Ethan Moore finding the back of the net on the power play for his ninth of the season to tie it headed into the second period.

Maxim Muranov kept the momentum going with an unassisted goal to make it 3-2 in the second. Just over two minutes later, Ryder Ritchie would score his second of the game to even the score once again. The third period would see a total of 28 shots between the two clubs, but the game would remain tied 3-3, forcing overtime. It was only 26 seconds into extra time that Ben Kindel would play hero, finishing a one-time feed from Carter Yakemchuk, making the final score 4-3. Calgary outshot Medicine Hat 40 -25. Calgary now has 13 straight games where they have outshot their opponent.

Two milestones were hit in this afternoon's game with Kalem Parker playing in his 250th career game, and Ben Kindel who played in game 100.

Calgary and Medicine Hat will finish the home-and-home set tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 30 in Medicine Hat. Game time is 7:00 p.m. at Co-op Place. Calgary then rings in 2025 with a 2:00 p.m. New Year's Day matinee in Edmonton against the Oil Kings at Rogers Place followed by a Friday, Jan. 3 stop in Red Deer against the Rebels. It's then back to Calgary for a five-game homestand beginning Sunday, Jan. 5 against Regina.

