Silvertips Complete Weekend Sweep of Seattle with 6-1 Home Win
December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips completed a weekend sweep of the Seattle Thunderbirds, pulling out a 6-1 home victory in front of a sell-out crowd of 8,249 fans at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.
Nathan Pulling opened the scoring 3:46 into the first period with a powerplay goal, his 16th of the season. Landon DuPont equalized with a powerplay goal of his own 14:35, spinning a rebound from a sharp angle for his eighth of the year.
The second period proved to be an excellent one for the Silvertips' offense for the second night in a row, with captain Kaden Hammell scoring off a wrist shot at 5:57 to give Everett the lead. DuPont grabbed his second goal of the night at 7:05, collecting a loose puck in the slot and beating Scott Ratzlaff. Jesse Heslop added to the Everett lead at 8:25 as a low shot ricocheted off the skates of Seattle defender Radim Mrkta for his 20th goal of the year. Carter Bear roofed a powerplay backhander at 19:20 for a 5-1 lead after two.
Tyler MacKenzie deflected his 25th goal of the season 11:19 into the third period to complete the scoring.
Raiden LeGall stopped 23 of 24 shots on goal for the win, his sixth and the team's 27th.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024
- Giants March to 3-1 Win over Kelowna on Star Wars Night - Vancouver Giants
- Silvertips Complete Weekend Sweep of Seattle with 6-1 Home Win - Everett Silvertips
- Rockets Fall 3-1 To Giants On Sunday - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena - Everett Silvertips
- Iginla Makes History as Oil Kings Rout Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Hitmen Claw Closer to First over Overtime Win - Calgary Hitmen
- Don't Miss the Winterhawks' Toyota New Year's Eve Fan Fest - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Drop OT Thriller - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Back on Home Ice to Battle Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 36 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Storm Back to Stun Spokane Saturday, Take 4-3 Win - Wenatchee Wild
- Americans Dominate Third Period, Come Up One Goal Short Against Portland - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Drop Another in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Winterhawks Edge Americans, 4-3 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Complete Weekend Sweep of Seattle with 6-1 Home Win
- Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena
- Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick
- Silvertips Close out First Half with 4-1 Win over Tri-City
- Wild Spoil Nightmare Night, Tips Fall 3-2