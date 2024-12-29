Silvertips Complete Weekend Sweep of Seattle with 6-1 Home Win

December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips completed a weekend sweep of the Seattle Thunderbirds, pulling out a 6-1 home victory in front of a sell-out crowd of 8,249 fans at Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday night.

Nathan Pulling opened the scoring 3:46 into the first period with a powerplay goal, his 16th of the season. Landon DuPont equalized with a powerplay goal of his own 14:35, spinning a rebound from a sharp angle for his eighth of the year.

The second period proved to be an excellent one for the Silvertips' offense for the second night in a row, with captain Kaden Hammell scoring off a wrist shot at 5:57 to give Everett the lead. DuPont grabbed his second goal of the night at 7:05, collecting a loose puck in the slot and beating Scott Ratzlaff. Jesse Heslop added to the Everett lead at 8:25 as a low shot ricocheted off the skates of Seattle defender Radim Mrkta for his 20th goal of the year. Carter Bear roofed a powerplay backhander at 19:20 for a 5-1 lead after two.

Tyler MacKenzie deflected his 25th goal of the season 11:19 into the third period to complete the scoring.

Raiden LeGall stopped 23 of 24 shots on goal for the win, his sixth and the team's 27th.

