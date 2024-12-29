Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips remain perfect in Battle of the Sound clashes at Climate Pledge Arena, besting the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 Friday night in front of 8,872 fans.

Seattle opened the scoring 5:49 into the contest, as Coster Dunn snuck a wrist shot past netminder Jesse Sanche for his 11th of the season. Everett responded on the powerplay at 9:04, as a corner battle won by Carter Bear and a one-touch pass by Tyler MacKenzie set up Landon DuPont in front for his seventh goal of the season.

Antonio Martorana gave the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead 1:38 into the second period with a powerplay goal before Everett turned on the jets. Rylan Pearce knotted the score at 3:52 in the middle frame, sliding down the slot and beating Scott Ratzlaff with a wrist shot through traffic. Shea Busch then gave the Tips a lead they would not relinquish at 13:17 with his third goal in six games with Everett. Bear banged in a rebound off a faceoff win at 14:51 to extend the lead, with a Cole Temple dangle at 18:02 capping off a four-goal period for the Tips.

Martorana would grab his second of the game 7:39 into the third, but the Silvertips would clamp down for the remainder of the contest finishing off a 5-3 victory.

Jesse Sanche turned aside 24 of 27 in the win. Bear finished with a three-point night. Everett outshot Seattle 40-27 in the game, including 18-7 in the second period.

"It was a cool experience for sure," commented DuPont after the game. "Just the fans, obviously the rink itself is pretty cool. That was just a surreal experience."

"Obviously it was a pretty special event," said Silvertips head coach Steve Hamilton, "given the building and the rivalry. Our best period by far was the second, first was a bit sloppy. But I like that we hung around and then got some traction in the second. There was some rust to be knocked off."

