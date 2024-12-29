Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena
December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips remain perfect in Battle of the Sound clashes at Climate Pledge Arena, besting the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-3 Friday night in front of 8,872 fans.
Seattle opened the scoring 5:49 into the contest, as Coster Dunn snuck a wrist shot past netminder Jesse Sanche for his 11th of the season. Everett responded on the powerplay at 9:04, as a corner battle won by Carter Bear and a one-touch pass by Tyler MacKenzie set up Landon DuPont in front for his seventh goal of the season.
Antonio Martorana gave the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead 1:38 into the second period with a powerplay goal before Everett turned on the jets. Rylan Pearce knotted the score at 3:52 in the middle frame, sliding down the slot and beating Scott Ratzlaff with a wrist shot through traffic. Shea Busch then gave the Tips a lead they would not relinquish at 13:17 with his third goal in six games with Everett. Bear banged in a rebound off a faceoff win at 14:51 to extend the lead, with a Cole Temple dangle at 18:02 capping off a four-goal period for the Tips.
Martorana would grab his second of the game 7:39 into the third, but the Silvertips would clamp down for the remainder of the contest finishing off a 5-3 victory.
Jesse Sanche turned aside 24 of 27 in the win. Bear finished with a three-point night. Everett outshot Seattle 40-27 in the game, including 18-7 in the second period.
"It was a cool experience for sure," commented DuPont after the game. "Just the fans, obviously the rink itself is pretty cool. That was just a surreal experience."
"Obviously it was a pretty special event," said Silvertips head coach Steve Hamilton, "given the building and the rivalry. Our best period by far was the second, first was a bit sloppy. But I like that we hung around and then got some traction in the second. There was some rust to be knocked off."
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024
- Rockets Fall 3-1 To Giants On Sunday - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena - Everett Silvertips
- Iginla Makes History as Oil Kings Rout Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Hitmen Claw Closer to First over Overtime Win - Calgary Hitmen
- Don't Miss the Winterhawks' Toyota New Year's Eve Fan Fest - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Drop OT Thriller - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Oil Kings Back on Home Ice to Battle Rebels - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 36 vs Calgary Hitmen - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wild Storm Back to Stun Spokane Saturday, Take 4-3 Win - Wenatchee Wild
- Americans Dominate Third Period, Come Up One Goal Short Against Portland - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Drop Another in Everett - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Winterhawks Edge Americans, 4-3 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Everett Silvertips Stories
- Silvertips Claim Battle of the Sound in 5-3 Win at Climate Pledge Arena
- Silvertips Trade Alex Garrett to Wheat Kings for Draft Pick
- Silvertips Close out First Half with 4-1 Win over Tri-City
- Wild Spoil Nightmare Night, Tips Fall 3-2
- Winterhawks Down Silvertips in 4-3 Home Loss