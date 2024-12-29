Rockets Fall 3-1 To Giants On Sunday
December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets fell 3-1 to the Vancouver Giants on Sunday in the first of three consecutive road games. Max Graham scored for Kelowna while Rhett Stoesser made 24 saves in the game.
GAME SUMMARY
Vancouver would open the scoring quickly in the first period with Calgary Flames prospect Jaden Lipinski scoring his fourth goal of the season on the power play just 2:57 into the game. The Giants lead wouldn't last long however, as captain Max Graham would score a power play goal of his own as the 20-year-old prospect of the New Jersey Devils beat Vancouver goaltender Matthew Hutchison in tight to tie the game at one.
The game would remain tied until just before the midway point of the second period when Ty Halaburda broke in shorthanded on a two-on-one and beat Stoesser to the blocker side to put Vancouver up by one, which stood as the game winner. Halaburda would score his second of the game and 11th of the season into the empty net for the victory.
ADDITIONAL STATS
Vancouver outshot Kelowna 27-23
Kelowna went 1/4 on the power play while Vancouver went 1/6 while also scoring a shorthanded goal
Rhett Stoesser made 24 saves in the game
UP NEXT
Kelowna will now head to Wenatchee for a date with the Wild on New Year's Eve at 5 PM. They'll wrap up their road trip on January 3rd against Kamloops before returning home on January 4th to host the Vancouver Giants with puck drop going at 6:05 PM.
Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Landon Cowper of the Kelowna Rockets
(Steve Dunsmoor)
