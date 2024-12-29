Don't Miss the Winterhawks' Toyota New Year's Eve Fan Fest

December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The fun doesn't end with the final buzzer at the Winterhawks' New Year's Eve game against the Everett Silvertips. While the 5:00 p.m. game will feature excitement like the Toyota New Year's Eve Party, a Toyota car giveaway, and a thrilling cash drop, fans are invited to stick around for even more fun during the post-game Winterhawks Fan Fest.

Here's what's happening after the game:

Airbrush Artist: Customize your look with a unique design.

Balloon Art: Fun creations for fans of all ages.

Tarot Card Reader: See what the future has in store for 2024.

Caricature Artist: Take home a whimsical portrait.

Henna Tattoos: A lasting way to commemorate the night.

Photo Booth: Booth to take photos with your friends and family.

Fan Fest is the perfect way to celebrate the end of 2024 with family, friends, and fellow Winterhawks fans. Don't miss your chance to make unforgettable New Year's memories at the VMC!

Tickets are still available, so secure your spot now and be part of the fun. Let's welcome 2025 the Winterhawks way!

