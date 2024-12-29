Oil Kings Back on Home Ice to Battle Rebels

December 29, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings play their last game of December on Sunday afternoon as they host the Red Deer Rebels.

The two clubs met back on Friday, December 27 in Red Deer with the Oil Kings coming away with a 5-1 win. Kayden Stroeder had three points (2G, 1A) to lead the way for Edmonton, becoming the first Oil Kings 15-year-old to record three points in a game, and just the third player of that age to score twice in a game.

Alex Worthington continued his stellar play against Red Deer as well, stopping 24 of 25 shots he saw, now holding a .976 save percentage in four games this season against Red Deer. For the Rebels, Chase Wutzke stopped 29 of 34 shots he faced. He has appeared in all four games so far, sporting a .843 save percentage.

Edmonton is 4-0-0-0 against the Rebels so far this season and have outscored the Rebels by a 20-3 margin. Gracyn Sawchyn has eight points (4G, 4A) in four games to lead the way head-to-head for both clubs. For Red Deer, they have three players with two points in the season series.

The Oil Kings currently sit with a 17-13-1-1 record on the season, good for 36 points, and while they are seventh in the Eastern Conference, they are just three points back of Medicine Hat for the Central Division lead and second in the conference. Red Deer is 15-15-1-0, good for 33 points, just two points back of a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Game time from Rogers Place is 4 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (29, 18-25-43)

Gavin Hodnett (32, 14-20-34)

Roan Woodward (32, 10-21-31)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Lukas Sawchyn (32, 5-17-22)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 9 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 6 games away from 200 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 8 points away from 100 in the WHL

Rebels Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Hunter Mayo (29, 11-10-21)

Matthew Gard (32, 8-11-19)

Ollie Josephson (25, 7-11-18)

Trae Wilkie (33, 6-11-17)

Jaxon Fuder (28, 8-8-16)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Red Deer Rebels:

Saturday, October 12 @ EDM (5-1 EDM)

Sunday, October 20 @ RD (5-1 EDM)

Sunday, November 24 @ EDM (5-0 EDM)

Friday, December 27 @ RD (5-1 EDM)

Sunday, December 29 @ Edmonton

Friday, February 14 @ Red Deer

Monday, February 17 @ Red Deer

Sunday, March 23 @ Edmonton

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.