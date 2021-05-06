Tickets for June Sea Dogs Games Go on Sale May 12th

Portland, Maine- Tickets for June Sea Dogs games will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, May 12th at 9:00 AM. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500.

The Sea Dogs have 12 games in June, a six-game homestand against the Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) June 8th-13th, and a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots (Yankees), who will make their first-ever trip to Portland, June 22nd -27th. All Tuesday through Saturday games will be played at 6:00 PM with Sunday games taking place at 1:00 PM.

Hadlock Field will continue to operate at 28% capacity (2,087 fans). The ballpark is laid out in seating pods of 2-6 seats, with a handful of single seats available. Each pod is located at least six feet from the next pod. Fans must buy the entire pod of seats. Any separating seat that is not part of a pod will be tied up so it can't be used.

Ticket prices are $19.00 for box seats, $18.00 for reserved seats, and $17.00 for grandstand seats.

Sky Boxes are available to rent for up to eight people for $300.00 per game. For more information on Sky Boxes visit seadogs.com or call the Sea Dogs Tickets Office at 207-879-9500.

Fans are asked to use our mobile ticketing or print-at-home options. Tickets will be sent directly to your phone, where fans can enter the ballpark through our touchless ticket scanners, which will allow guests to enter the stadium faster and safer.

June Promotions

Along with tickets being on sale for June, the Sea Dogs have announced the promotional schedule for the month. The month will include two bobblehead giveaways honoring Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers with adjoining bobbleheads. The former Sea Dogs became the first teammates in MLB history to collect 30+ home runs and 50+ doubles in the same season in 2019. The first 500 fans to enter the ballpark can get the Devers bobblehead, presented by Bath Savings, on Wednesday, June 9th. The Bogaerts bobblehead, presented by Dunkin', will be handed out to the first 500 fans on Wednesday, June 23rd. The bobbleheads will feature each one of them in a batting stance with home plate being split between the two bobbleheads. On the back of the base will be their historic stats; 33 HR, 52 2B for Bogaerts and 32 HR, 54 2B for Devers.

Other June promotional dates include prostate cancer awareness day on June 13th, the second fireworks show of the season on June 25th, and princess & pirate night on June 26th. For a complete list of June promotions, visit our promotions page.

Fans with questions regarding tickets can visit seadogs.com for additional information or contact the Sea Dogs Ticket Office at 207-879-9500 or by emailing tickets@seadogs.com.

All fans will be required to be masked at all times, even while seated. The only exception will be when fans are in their seats and actively eating or drinking. Nobody will be permitted into the ballpark without a mask and anyone violating the mask rule in the ballpark will be removed. A complete list of Hadlock Field COVID-19 health and safety protocols is available at seadogs.com.

