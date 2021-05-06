May 6, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIRST TIME OUT: AJ Politi made his Double-A debut on Opening Night tossing 4.0 innings allowing four runs (all earned) on seven hits while walking two and striking out four. Despite a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game, he fanned two batters to get out of the first inning. Then in the third inning, Politi allowed five straight hits and gave up three runs.

DOES THE CURSE CONTINUE: When the Red Sox sent Adam Ottavino to the New York Yankees for tonight's game one starter, Frank German, it was just the sixth trade between the two teams in the Divisional Era (since 1969).

ON THE MOUND: RHP Frank German will be making his Red Sox organization and Double-A Debut tonight. German ranked fifth in NCAA Division I in ERA (1.58) and sixth in WHIP (0.83) in 2018. He intrigued pro teams when his velocity started to spike just before that year's Draft and since signing with the Yankees in the fourth round, he has thrown about 3-4 mph harder than he did with the Ospreys. The Red Sox acquired him from the Yankees in January 2021 as part of the Adam Ottavino deal.

ï»¿RHP Josh Winckowski also makes his Double-A debut as the game two starter for Portland. Acquired by the Red Sox from the Mets as a part of the three-team Andrew Benintendi trade in February 2021. Mets acquired him from the Blue Jays in January 2021 as part of a trade for Steven Matz. Originally drafted out of Estero HS (Ohio) in 2016 and signed away from a commitment to Florida Southwestern State. Missed time in 2019 with a finger injury that lingered and impacted him throughout the year.

