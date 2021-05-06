Gonzalez, Kreidler Homer as Erie Improves to 3-0

May 6, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (3-0) won a nail-biter on Thursday night at First Energy Stadium, taking down the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 to win their third consecutive game.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Reading starter James McArthur when Yariel Gonzalez belted a two-out solo home run for a 1-0 lead. The home run was his second on the season.

The 'Wolves extended the lead in the third. John Valented led off, reached on an error and moved to third on a Jon Rosoff double. Riley Greene made it a 2-0 game with a sacrifice fly to right, plating Valente. Rossoff came home on a wild pitch and Ryan Kreidler hammed a solo home run, his first, to make it 4-0.

Erie went ahead 5-0 in the sixth when Dylan Rosa doubled and scored on a Valente double.

Reading responded in the bottom of the seventh against Erie reliever Billy Lescher. Matt Kroon and Arquimedes Gamboa reached on back-to-back one out walks. With two outs, Daniel Brito lifted a fly ball to left that was dropped by Rosa and the error allowed two runs to score.

Erie carried a 5-2 lead in the ninth and handed the ball to Joe Navilhon. Luke Miller led off with a single. With one out, Gamboa grounded to second and a throwing error allowed both baserunners to reach safely. Dalton Guthrie and Daniel Brito each collected RBI singles to bring the Fightins to within a run. Matt Vierling then lifted a fly ball to right that was caught by Jacob Robson. Robson fired to the plate as Guthrie attempted to score from third on a sacrifice and a perfect swipe tag from Rosoff ended the game.

SeaWolves starter Elvin Rodriguez hurled four scoreless innings with a walk and six strikeouts in a no-decision effort in his Double-A debut.

Reliever Mark Leiter, Jr. (1-0)earned the win tossing two scoreless innings in relief with a pair of walks and two strikeouts. Navilhon earned his first save.

McArthur (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs, three earned, on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in three innings.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.