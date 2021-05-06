Yard Goats Blast Three Home Runs But Lose in Richmond

Richmond, VA- The Yard Goats blasted three home runs but it was not enough as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated Hartford 12-6 on Thursday night at The Diamond in Virginia. The Squirrels used a 14-hit attack for the second straight game, and jumped out to a big lead by scoring 11 runs over the first three innings. Elehuris Montero had three hits, including a double, home run and 3 RBI, and Taylor Snyder and Javier Guevara each cranked their first Double-A homers for the Yard Goats.

The first big hit of the evening came from Richmond starting pitcher Sean Hjelle, who helped himself out with a two-run single in the second inning, giving the Flying Squirrels the lead. Heliot Ramos followed with a 3-run homer to make it 5-0 off Yard Goats starter Will Gaddis.

The Yard Goats ripped two homers in the third inning off Hjelle, as Travis Snyder connected on a 2-run blast and Elehuris Montero added a solo shot to make it 6-3. However, Richmond scored five times off reliever Nate Harris in the third inning which made it 11-3. David Villar highlighted the frame with a 2-run homer.

Hartford made another run in the fourth inning when Javier Guevara hit a solo home run and Montero cashed in with a 2 RBI double to make it 11-6. Richmond scored the only other run over the final five innings to secure the win. Reliever Matt Seelinger recorded four outs to earn the win.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series at The Diamond tomorrow night at 6:35PM. RHP Matt Dennis will pitch for the Yard Goats while RHP Matt Frisbee will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com. The Yard Goats will have their home opener next Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the Portland Sea Dogs.

