Erie SeaWolves at Reading FIghtin Phils - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (2-0, 0.0 GB) VS. READING FIGHTIN PHILS (0-2, 1.5 GB)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP COLTON EASTMAN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

THURSDAY, MAY 6 | 7:05 PM | FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

FRIDAY, MAY 7 AT READING - 7:05 PM - FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

RHP A.J. LADWIG (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP KYLE GLOGOSKI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SATURDAY, MAY 8 AT READING - 6:45 PM - FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

RHP RICARDO PINTO (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP MARK APPEL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SUNDAY, MAY 9 AT READING - 2:15 PM - FIRST ENERGY STADIUM

RHP PAUL RICHAN (0-0, 6.75 ERA) VS. TBD

LAST GAME:

Erie took the bats to FirstEnergy stadium again last night, picking up a 14-2 win highlighted by grand slams from Riley Greene and Josh Lester. Reading starter Francisco Morales lost command in the third inning, leading to a pair of walks and singles, followed by Lester's grand slam against the bullpen. Following the six-run third inning, Erie was able to cruise with Pedro Payano on the mound. Payano, making his debut in the Tigers system, tossed five spotless frames, and only allowed a hit on the last batter he faced. The bullpen was solid again for Erie, only giving up two hits. Brad Bass allowed the only two Reading runs to cross home after an error in the sixth inning, but Erie reclaimed those runs in a six-run ninth. Riley Greene, the Tigers #2 overall prospect, punctuated the night with a grand slam, his first Double-A home run, in the frame.

