Sea Dogs Sweep Fisher Cats in Doubleheader

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (2-1) swept a doubleheader from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-2) on Thursday night at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs topped the Fisher Cats 9-6 in game one overcoming a five-run deficit. In game two, Johan Mieses broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run to lift the Sea Dogs to a 4-3 victory.

Game 1 Recap:

In game one, the Sea Dogs erased a 5-0 deficit, to defeat the Fisher Cats 9-6.

New Hampshire plated five runs in the first inning off Sea Dogs' righty Frank German making his Red Sox organizational and Double-A debut. German allowed three walks, a double, and a bases-loaded triple to Nick Podkul, along with a throwing error all of which led to the five runs (one earned) in two-thirds of an inning.

New Hampshire starter Simeon Woods-Richardson had retired six consecutive Sea Dogs including five by strikeouts, until Pedro Castellanos and Triston Casas opened the fourth inning with back-to-back hits. Castellanos scored the Sea Dogs' first run of the game on a sac fly by Joey Meneses. In the same inning with the bases loaded, Ryan Fitzgerald laced a double down the right-field line for his first Double-A hit, plating two runs and cutting the Fisher Cats lead to 5-3.

In the fifth inning, the Sea Dogs sent 12 men to the plate and scored six times to take a 9-5 lead. The inning was highlighted by two-run singles from Jack Conroy and Tanner Nishioka.

The Sea Dogs bullpen held the Fisher Cats to one run on two hits over 6.1 innings of work. Enmanuel De Jesus (1-0) earned the win tossing 2.1 innings of relief allowing one run on one hit while striking out four and walking two.

Jose Adams (1) picked up the save working the final 1.2 innings allowing a walk and striking out two.

Curtis Taylor (0-1) suffered the loss for New Hampshire surrendering five runs on fits in two-thirds of an inning.

Game 2 Recap:

Johan Mieses hit the Sea Dogs first home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 giving the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead.

Fisher Cats reliever Jon Harris (0-1) surrendered the home run and took the loss for New Hampshire.

Matt Kent (1-0) picked up the win tossing 3.2 shutout innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out five.

Sea Dogs starter, right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski, acquired from the Mets in the Andrew Benintendi trade, made his Red Sox organizational debut, allowed two runs on one hit with four walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work.

Jake Lopez led the Sea Dogs offense with a 2-for-3 performance with two doubles and two runs scored.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats continue the series Friday night at Hadlock Field. Red Sox 2019 Minor League Pitcher of the Year Thad Ward (0-0) will make his Double-A debut, first pitch is at 6:00 PM. New Hampshire will counter with righty Kyle Johnston (0-0). Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 5:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

