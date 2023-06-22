Thursday's Tourists Game at McCormick Field Canceled

ASHEVILLE- Thursday night's scheduled game between the Asheville Tourists and the Hickory Crawdads has been canceled due to rain. Thursday was the final day of the First Half of the season so the game will not be made up.

Asheville and Hickory are scheduled to resume their series on Friday night with a single game slated to begin at 6:35pm ET. Fans with tickets to Thursday's game (June 22) can exchange them at the McCormick Field Box office for tickets to a future, 2023 Tourists home game. Exchanges are based on availability and are not valid for July 3.

