HVR Game Notes - June 22, 2023

June 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (39-26) at Brooklyn Cyclones (27-37)

LHP Joel Valdez (1-4, 6.14) vs. RHP Tyler Stuart (1-0, 1.47 ERA)

| Game 66 | Road Game 33 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | June 22, 2023 | First Pitch 7 p.m. |

THE AMAZIN' CONEY ISLAND:For the first time this season, the Hudson Valley Renegades pay a visit to their closest opponent in the Brooklyn Cyclones. The Cyclones won the first series this year back at Heritage Financial Park in May, taking four of six. Grant Richardson won the series finale for Hudson Valley with a walk off RBI single in the ninth.

A HALF IS CLINCHED IN BROOKLYN:With a 1-0 win on Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades clinched the first-half crown in the North Division of the South Atlantic League. For the first time since 2019 the 'Gades secured a playoff spot and will host games 2 and 3 (if necessary) in the first round of the South Atlantic League playoffs.

LAST TIME OUT:The Hudson Valley Renegades pulled away late in a 8-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday night. In his High-A debut, Brendan Beck struck out three in two scoreless innings. Brooklyn tied the game at three in the seventh before Hudson Valley scored the game's last five runs. Aldenis Sanchez tallied two hits and drove in three runs to pace the offense. Spencer Jones reached base three times in the win. Out of the bullpen, Indigo Diaz tossed two scoreless innings while Nick Paciorek finished the game, tossing the final 1.1 innings for his third save of the season.

THREE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER:In their 8-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday night, Rafael Flores, Spencer Jones, and Aldenis Sanchez each recorded a triple. The team's three triples are a single-game high this season for Hudson Valley and are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League this year. The Greensboro Grasshoppers tallied three triples in Winston Salem back on June 1st. Jones and Sanchez are tied for the team lead with four triples, the fourth-most in the SAL as well.

ALL HE DOES IS WIN:RHP Drew Thorpe picked up his team leading sixth win of the season on Sunday against Rome. Thorpe has now won his last four starts and his six wins are good for 1st in the SAL and are the second-most in High-A. The New York Yankees' No. 6 prospect also sits 2nd in strikeouts (79) and 8th in ERA (2.64) in the South Atlantic League.

TWIN KILLINGS:The Hudson Valley Renegades used a season-high four double plays last Thursday night to circumvent traffic on the bases in a 5-4 victory over Rome. After the 'Gades pitching induced another double play ball versus Brooklyn on Wednesday, the 'Gades pitching staff has issued six double play balls on the ground since June 15th, the fifth-most in High-A.

JUAN-TASTIC: RHP Juan Carela has been dominant over his last three starts, striking out 30 batters in 19.2 innings. The 21-year-old starter owns a 2.39 ERA in this span and has held opponents to a .167 average. The 30 strikeouts in the month of June are the third most in MiLB, with Connor Phillips (CHA--AA) leading the way.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER:Hudson Valley's bullpen has been nails during the last 19 games. Renegades relievers combined for a 1.64 ERA (71.1 IP, 37 H, 16 R/13 ER, 26 BB, 82 K). The home run hit by Brandon Parker last Wednesday was the first earned run allowed by the 'Gades bullpen since May 31st. The streak spanned 36.1 innings.

STARTERS AIN'T TOO SHABBY EITHER:The last turn through the rotation for Hudson Valley has seen some outstanding pitching. Since May 31st against Aberdeen, Renegades starters have a 1.21 ERA (104.0 IP, 51 H, 21 R, 14 ER, 44 BB, 136 K), the best in Minor League Baseball in that span. The 136 strikeouts are also the most in the MiLB as well. The Springfield Cardinals (STL--AA) have tossed only 6.1 more innings in this span for the Minor League lead in innings. The 51 hits allowed are the fifth-lowest in the Minors but all four teams below have not thrown more than 75.1 innings in this span.

THE ANTHONY GARCIA EFFECT:Since his return to the lineup on June 3rd, the Renegades are 11-2 with Anthony Garcia in the starting nine. In his first 13 games back, Garcia is 12-for-49 (.245) with two doubles, 3B, HR, 7 RBIs, seven walks and eight runs.

BIG WINS AND LOSSES:The Renegades have already played in an extraordinary number of lopsided games this season, with 25 of the team's 65 games (38.4%) being decided by 5-or-more runs.

- Hudson Valley sports a 15-10 (.600) record in game decided by 5+ runs.

- The club has already played seven games decided by 11-or-more runs, and has a 4-3 (.500) record in those games.

- The 'Gades have also played 19 one-run games, and are 8-11 (.421).

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO:Over the course of the month of June, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff has been unhittable. They currently hold a 1.40 ERA, the lowest in MiLB. The Vancouver Canadians (TOR--A+) are a distant second at 2.61. The 'Gades have also struck out 200 batters in 161.0 innings, the third-highest mark as well.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:With two hits on Tuesday, Eduardo Torrealba has tallied 120 career hits with the Renegades, good for third all-time. Angel Perez holds the franchise record with 125.

HISTORY! (ALMOST):The Hudson Valley Renegades fell just two outs from tossing their third no-hitter in franchise history on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Cyclones. This comes after the Renegades no-hit the Rome Braves 6.2 frames on Saturday night.

