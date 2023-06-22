Grasshoppers Continue Win Streak against Dash with 8-1 Victory

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers continue their win streak against the Winston-Salem Dash with an 8-1 victory on Thursday, June 22. The Grasshoppers improved to 36-28 on the season while the Dash fell to 34-29 as Greensboro outhit Winston-Salem 10-7.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Jase Bowen as he went 3-4 with a home run, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Ernny Ordonez and Mike Jarvis also recorded home runs for Greensboro as Jarvis tallied a triple as well.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Po-Yu Chen as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up six hits, one earned run, and two free bases on seven innings of work. Chen recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 3-4 on the season.

Jared Kelley took the loss for the Dash and fell to 1-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its home series against the Dash on Friday, June 23, at 6:30 PM. Come out to First National Bank Field for Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night and FANomenal Friday Fireworks. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

