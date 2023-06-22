2023 Renegades Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Today

June 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Tickets for Hudson Valley Renegades games in the 2023 South Atlantic League Playoffs will go on sale on today at noon, the team announced.

The Renegades punched their ticket to the playoffs on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones, securing a First Half Championship in the SAL North. It is the first time that Hudson Valley has made the playoffs since 2019.

By virtue of winning the first half, Hudson Valley will host Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) of the best-of-three North Division Championship Series at Heritage Financial Park. Game 2 is slated for Thursday, Sept. 14, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be played on Friday, Sept. 15. First pitch for NDCS games is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

If the Renegades win the NDCS, they advance to the SAL Championship Series, where they would host Game 1 on Sunday, Sept. 17. First pitch for the SAL Championship Series Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Playoff tickets cost $5 for seats in the Upper Level (Sections 200-206, 302-307 & General Admission), and $10 for seats in the Lower Level (Sections 100-112). Tickets purchased for the "if necessary" NDCS Game 3 and SALCS Game 1 are risk free and will be fully refunded if the Renegades do not play in those games.

"We are so happy to see the team's success on the field this season, and are excited for playoff baseball to return to Heritage Financial Park," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "We can't wait to share the energy and excitement of the playoffs with the fans and create the best home field advantage in the league."

Renegades Season Ticket Members will receive their 2023 playoff tickets for free if they renew their membership for the 2024 season. Additionally, any fan purchasing a new 2024 Season Ticket Membership will receive free 2023 playoff tickets as well. More information about 2024 Season Ticket Memberships will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2023 season marks the 11th playoff berth in the team's history. Hudson Valley made the playoffs every year from 2016 through 2019, and won the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship three times - 1999, 2012, and 2017.

For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com, call the ticket office at (845) 838-0094 or stop by the Renegades Ticket Office in person at Heritage Financial Park.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2023

2023 Renegades Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Today - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.