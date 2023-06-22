Schnell Homers Again, Hot Rods Log Shutout in 8-0 Win Over Drive

June 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Nick Schnell collected a home run in back-to-back nights and Roel Garcia spun a career-high six shutout innings to slide the Bowling Green Bootleggers (31-30) past the Greenville Drive (36-30) in an 8-0 win on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bootleggers started the scoring in the bottom of the first against Drive starter Bradley Blalock. Dru Baker led-off with a double and came around to score on a two-run homer by Brock Jones, putting Bowling Green up 2-0.

In the bottom of the third, Kameron James singled and moved up to second on a fielding error by right fielder Miguel Ugueto. James was plated on an RBI double from Nick Schnell, moving the score to 3-0. After Schnell moved up to third on a single by Jalen Battles, he scored on a fielder's choice from Blake Robertson that increased the lead to 4-0.

Bowling Green scored again in the bottom of the fifth off Greenville reliever Nate Tellier. Nick Schnell blasted a solo homer over the left field wall to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

The Bootleggers offense increased their lead in the bottom of the seventh against Drive reliever Brock Bell. Schnell worked a walk and Robertson doubled to put runners at second and third. Mario Fernandez singled to left, scoring Schnell and Robertson to move the score to 7-0. After Fernandez moved up to third on a fielding error by left fielder Nick Decker, he was plated on a ground ball off the bat of Baker to push the lead to 8-0.

Bowling Green relievers Alfredo Zarraga and Antonio Menendez shutdown the Greenville offense in the eighth and ninth innings, completing the game at 8-0.

Garcia (4-3) collected the win, allowing three hits while striking out three and walking three his 6.0 scoreless frames. Blalock (0-1) took the loss, lasting 3.2 innings while letting up four runs on seven hits, two walks, and six strikeouts.

Bowling Green and Greenville play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are rolling out Austin Vernon (3-1, 6.02), while the Drive are sending out RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (4-2, 5.32)

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.