Thursday Night Tilt in Tulsa Postponed
July 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Tulsa, OK - Thursday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to persistent rain in the Tulsa area. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday July 2 composed of two seven inning games. The first contest will start at 4:05 p.m. with the second game starting about 30 minutes later but not before 7:05 p.m.
Left-hander Brandon Williamson (0-1, 7.20) will start the first game for Arkansas against righty Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 5.45) for Tulsa. Travs righty Penn Murfee (4-1, 3.53) and Drillers righty Andre Jackson (2-2, 3.77) are scheduled for game two. Both games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
