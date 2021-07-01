Thursday Night Tilt in Tulsa Postponed

July 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Tulsa, OK - Thursday night's game between the Arkansas Travelers and Tulsa Drillers was postponed due to persistent rain in the Tulsa area. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday July 2 composed of two seven inning games. The first contest will start at 4:05 p.m. with the second game starting about 30 minutes later but not before 7:05 p.m.

Left-hander Brandon Williamson (0-1, 7.20) will start the first game for Arkansas against righty Gerardo Carrillo (1-1, 5.45) for Tulsa. Travs righty Penn Murfee (4-1, 3.53) and Drillers righty Andre Jackson (2-2, 3.77) are scheduled for game two. Both games will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.