Strong Pitching Leads the Way in Victory over Midland
July 1, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders outscored the Midland RockHounds 4-2 on Thursday night from Riders Field.
The Riders (34-17) scoring came all at once in the third inning as they put up four runs on two hits coming from Josh Jung and Steele Walker.
Jung delivered a two-run single to kick off the scoring in the third, before Walker followed up with a two-run home run to left center field, advancing the Riders lead to 4-0.
The RockHounds (23-28) responded when Chase Calabuig homered to right center field in the sixth, giving Midland its first run of the game.
It took until the ninth for the RockHounds to score the next tally as Jeremy Eierman connected with a home run to left center field, trimming the Riders lead to 4-2.
The 4-2 score stood as Frisco took down Midland in the third game of the six-game series.
Ronny Henriquez (1-0) earned his first Double-A win as he was brilliant for the Riders, turning in six innings, allowing a single earned run while striking out seven.
Fernery Ozuna earn the save, delivering 1.1 innings, striking out two, to earn his third save of the season.
Kyle Friedrichs (0-3) took his third loss of the season for Midland, allowing four earned runs over four innings of work.
Frisco and Midland will meet again on Friday, July 2nd from Riders Field at 7:05 p.m. for the fourth game of the six-game set. The Riders send RHP Cole Winn (2-3, 2.27) to the mound against RHP Brady Feigl (5-3, 3.93) for the RockHounds.
Friday night means Fireworks Friday and the start of Stars and Stripes Weekend at Riders Field. Get your tickets at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.
