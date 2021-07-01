Revenge of the Riders; Frisco Wins, 4-2

On Wednesday night, the RockHounds put an end to Frisco's franchise record 11-game win streak. Thursday night, the RoughRiders started a new streak ... of one ... as a trio of Texas Rangers prospects led the way in a 4-2 Frisco win at Riders Field.

Josh Jung and Steele Walker each had a two-RBI swing of the bat in a four-run third inning and Riders starter Ronny Henriquez (1-0, 6.11) was outstanding, allowing one run one two hits and one walk over six innings. The right-hander struck out seven batters on the way to his first win at the Double-A level.

Jung (a third baseman) is rated the top prospect on the Rangers' farm by mlb.com, while (outfielder) Walker is ranked 11th and Henriquez 16th by the same source.

Frisco did all its damage in the third against RockHounds starter Kyle Friedrichs (0-3, 7.27) with a leadoff walk to Jordan Procyshen and Bubba Thompson's one-out double setting the table. Jung's single to center brought in the game's first two runs and Walker followed with his eighth home run of the season, a two-run drive to left-center. Frisco didn't score again, but the four runs would be enough.

Chase Calabuig led off the sixth with a home run, the only run allowed by Henriquez, and Jeremy Eierman ripped a solo shot, his ninth of the season, in the top of the ninth inning off Frisco closer Fernery Ozuna.

Frisco leads the (six-game) series, 2-1, and the RoughRiders hold a narrow 8-7 margin in the season series between the clubs. The Riders (34-17) also have the best overall record in the Double-A Central.

Kibbles & Bits

From the "insult to injury" department, Nick Allen went 0-for-3, ending his 15-game hit streak (he drew a walk, so the US Olympic Team member has now reached base in 16 straight games). Despite seeing the hit streak end, Nick remains second in the Double-A Central batting race, hitting .333 for the season.

There can't be many (if any) better pitching matchups in Double-A baseball than the RockHounds and RoughRiders will offer Friday night. Cole Winn, the Texas Rangers' # 3 prospect (again, as rated by mlb.com) will face Brady Feigl, who entered the season ranked 30th on the Oakland A's list (and, one would have to think, with his stock rising). Winn is second in the AA Central with a 2.27 ERA and leads the league in WHIP (0.78). Feigl shares the league lead with five wins and is seventh in WHIP (1.15) and both rank among the top 15 in strikeouts.

Next Game

Friday, July 2 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Riders Field Frisco, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fourth of a six-game series and of a 12-game road trip

Probable Starters

FRI Cole Winn (RH, 2-3, 2.27)

RH Brady Feigl (RH, 5-3, 3.93)

The Road & Rocky Town

The RockHounds continue a stretch in which the club plays 24-of-30 games on the road.

Friday through Sunday (4th of July) at Frisco; July 6-11 at Corpus Christi (July 6-11).

The 'Hounds return home on July 13 to open a 12-game home stand, hosting the Amarillo Sod Poodles (July 13-18) and Corpus Christi Hooks (July 20-25) at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

