Drillers Rained Out

TULSA - Tonight's (Thursday, July 1) Tulsa Drillers game with the Arkansas Travelers has been rained out.

The game will now be played as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, July 2. The first game of the doubleheader will begin at 4:05PM, with the second game starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one, but no earlier than 7:05PM. Each game will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Jack White Bobblehead giveaway has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 29.

Fans holding tickets for Thursday's rained out game can redeem them for like tickets to any other game in the 2021 regular season, based on availability. Exchanges must be made at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office.

Friday's doubleheader will mark the beginning of three straight nights of Fireworks Shows to celebrate Independence Day. Tickets for any of the three days can be purchased.

