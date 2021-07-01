Surge Score Three in the 9th, Steal Road Match in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX- The Wind Surge scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to steal game three on the road in Amarillo, 4-3. After not capitalizing on many opportunities throughout the game, the Surge fought back from the two run deficit with three RBI singles in their final at-bats.

Both teams were held scoreless until the third inning where both teams scored a run in the inning. Spencer Steer hit a solo shot to right center for his second home run in two games. Amarillo responded with a close play at the plate to tie the game back at one and took a 3-1 lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth.

Down to their last half inning, the Surge completed the comeback with three runs in the ninth. With two on and nobody out, Jermaine Palacios started the rally with a pinch-hit RBI single to right field. Following Palacios, Spencer Steer tied the game with an RBI single up the middle.

BJ Boyd hit a long fly ball to the warning track in the next at-bat that allowed Palacios to tag up and advance to third. This proved to be crucial in giving Wichita the lead. Aaron Whitefield completed the comeback by beating out a sharp ground ball to the diving first baseman and driving in Palacios to give the Surge the 4-3 advantage.

Bryan Sammons worked four innings in his first start since been called from St. Paul earlier in the week. Sammons allowed three runs on two hits and struck out seven. Jovani Moran was the first out of the bullpen and threw 2.1 innings of relief. Moran struck out five while retiring all seven batters he faced. Ryan Mason threw what seemed to be the last 1.2 innings. Mason allowed no runs on just one hit in his relief appearance while striking out two. With a 4-3 lead, Zach Neff came on and closed the game out for the Surge. Neff gave up one hit and struck out one in the final inning.

NOTES: Wichita activated Leobaldo Cabrera from the injured list. With today's comeback, the Surge improve their record to 2-15 when trailing after eight innings.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game four against the Amarillo Sod Poodles tomorrow night (7/2). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Amarillo, Texas. Wichita will start RHP Chris Vallimont (2-3, 3.73 ERA) against Amarillo's LHP Tommy Henry (1-3, 4.93 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

