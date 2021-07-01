Amarillo Loses Lead Late, Fall to Surge 4-3

Amarillo, Texas - After Amarillo led most of the night, a three-run ninth inning by Wichita pushed them in front for the first time since the top of the third inning. With runners on second and third, Amarillo was not able to push the tying or winning run across the plate and fell 4-3 on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Sod Poodles to 22-29 on the season.

Wichita struck first with a solo home run off Amarillo starter Luis Frias in the top of the third inning with two outs. The only Wichita base runners before that had come off walks. Frias retired Wichita in order in the first frame before issuing two free passes in the second. Neither of those runners posed much of a threat as DJ Burt was thrown out trying to steal second and the other walk came right before a lazy ground ball ended the inning.

Newly appointed Sirus XM All-Star Future's Game member Alek Thomas answered the Surge's run in the top half quickly in the bottom of the inning. Thomas hit his team-leading fifth triple into right-center field and scored one batter later. Even with the infield playing in, a hard hit ground ball to the first baseman couldn't beat Thomas to the plate as the Soddies tied the game in the third.

Former Texas A&M Aggie Mikey Reynolds gave the Sod Poodles some insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a Jancarlos Cintron's one-out walk, Reynolds hit his first home run since May 27th to put the Sod Poodles up two runs.

Frias' night came to an end after four innings. The only hit he surrendered also proved to be his only run allowed. He struck out three to go with the three walks issued. He was replaced by RHP Jeff Bain who came on for his 12th appearance of the season to begin the fifth and sat their side down in order in his first inning of work.

Bain found himself in some trouble in the sixth after a leadoff single followed by a walk and another single loaded the bases with nobody out. Bain picked up his first strikeout of the night before getting out of the jam with a ground ball that turned into an inning-ending double play.

Mack Lemieux came on for his team-leading 17th appearance out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh. A single and hit batter once again sent the potential go-ahead run to the plate for Wichita with less than two outs. Lemiuex got the Surge to fly out and ground out to once again strand a pair of runners and maintain the two run advantage.

Lemieux made quick work of the first two batters of the eighth en route to picking up his only two strikeouts in the outing. He would walk the next batter and see his night come to a close after 1.2 shutout innings. Matt Brill replaced Lemieux and gave up a single to the first batter he faced. It was a ball into shallow center field that made for a tough throw that made its way past Basabe at first and put runners on the corners. A fly out once again left the potential tying run on base for Wichita.

The Sod Poodles managed one hit in the bottom of the eighth with two outs but could not get him into scoring position as the game remained 3-1 heading into the final frame.

Wichita started the ninth with a single and a walk to place the potential tying run on base. Back-to-back singles made that potential tying run, the actual tying run with two more Wind Surge on the base with no outs. A fly out was followed by another single that saw the Wind Surge take a one run lead at 4-3. Matt Brill struck out the next two batters to send the game to the bottom of the ninth with the Soddies chasing at least one run.

Reynolds hit a double with one out down the right field line. Stone Garrett pinch hit for Holmes and lined out to right-center field but was awarded first base after catcher's interference was called. A ground out by Thomas advanced both runners into scoring position. Dominic Fletcher put a charge into the ball but it was tracked down near the warning track in center field to end the game.

This series will continue tomorrow night from downtown Amarillo with back-to-back-to-back firework shows for the Fourth of July weekend celebration at HODGETOWN.

Notes:

The Triple-Triangle: Alek Thomas hit his fifth triple of the season in the bottom of the third inning. His five triples not only lead the team, but put him in a tie for the league lead as well as tied for first in all Double-A.

Been Awhile: Mikey Reynolds hit his first home run since May 27th when the team was in Corpus. After beginning the season on a tear, hitting .429 in his first five games, Reynolds went six for his next 57 (.105). Tonight marked his first muti-hit game since that May 27th game.

The Dreaded Streak: The Sod Poodles gave up a home run for the 22nd straight game after Wichita's No. 22, Spencer Steer, hit a home run in consecutive games here at HODGETOWN. Steer's third inning home run proved to be the only run they would score through the first eight innings.

Frias vs. Wichita: Luis Frias made his Double-A debut against Wichita and fired six scoreless innings while allowing two hits. Frias has now tossed his only two games in Double-A where he allowed one or fewer earned runs against Wichita. In a combined 10.0 innings, Frias has allowed just three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts against the Surge.

Uno For Tra: Tra Holmes picked up his first Double-A hit with his bunt single in the bottom of the seventh. The bunt rolled all the way down the third base line before hitting the bag and helping advance Geraldo Perdomo all the way from first to third on the play. Holmes was promoted to Amarillo from High-A Hillsboro this past Sunday. He hit .245 (23-for-94) in 29 games with the Hops to begin the year.

Pen Notes: Mack Lemieux has now appeared in a team-leading 17 games for the Sod Poodles. After beginning the season with three blown saves in his first four games and a 11.25 ERA, he has fired 11 scoreless outings over his last 13 games since May 16th. His ERA of 3.48 now leads the club.

Tomorrow's Tidbits: Tomorrow night kicks off Amarillo's Fourth of July celebration at HODGETOWN with the first of three straight nights of fireworks. The team will be wearing specialty patriotic uniforms all weekend long.

