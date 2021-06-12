ThunderBolts Offense Breaks out for 14-7 Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts fell behind 4-0 but stormed back to a season-high 14 runs in a 14-7 victory over the Gateway Grizzlies at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

Miguel Ausua started for the ThunderBolts (7-7) and struggled with his control early. He issued four walks and allowed four runs in the first inning. Ausua settled down after that. He ended up pitching into the sixth inning without allowing another run.

Down 4-0 before their first at bat, the Bolts wasted little time in starting their comeback. In the bottom of the first, Dan Robinson doubled and Zac Taylor brought him home on a sacrifice fly. Then the bats really broke out in the second. The Bolts loaded the bases on two hits and a walk and Robinson gained an RBI on a walk. Brynn Martinez followed and cleared the bases on a triple that gave Windy City a 5-4 lead.

They kept pouring on with two runs in the third thanks to RBIs from Peyton Isaacson and Jairus Richards. Then they put the game away when they sent 12 men to the plate in a seven-run seventh inning. Zach Racusin and Rob Calabrese each picked up a pair of RBIs in the rally.

In the win, eight different ThunderBolts had hits, eight scored runs and seven players had at least one RBI.

The Grizzlies (6-9) tacked on a few runs late to make the game closer but fell 14-7.

Ausua (1-0) picked up his first win of the year while Aaron Ford (0-1) was chased after just two innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts and Grizzlies will wrap up their four-game series with a Sunday afternoon doubleheader. JULIE Family Sunday kicks off with a 12:05 game one first pitch. Tyler Thornton (2-1, 1.50) makes the start for Windy City against Gateway's Jack Jett (1-0, 3.68). Fans who can't make it to Ozinga Field can find the audio and video broadcasts through wcthunderbolts.com.

