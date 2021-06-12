Wild Things Shutout Équipe Québec for Series-Evening Win

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things blanked Équipe Québec and won 3-0 to even the series Saturday at Wild Things Park. Ryan Hennen picked up the win and dropped his season ERA to 0.47 after six scoreless frames before Zach Strecker picked up his 54th career save with a scoreless ninth.

Nick Ward got the scoring started in the fourth with an RBI triple to give the Wild Things the lead. In the fifth, Cody Erickson was backpicked but he took off immediately toward third. Gift Ngoepe's throw toward third hit Erickson in the back and bounced away, allowing Erickson to score. Washington then added a run in the seventh when Grant Heyman tripled to lead off the seventh and was plated by a Bralin Jackson single.

Hennen struck out seven over his six scoreless, while Meeker fanned three and Strecker one on the way to the team shutout. It's the second time an opponent has been shutout by the Wild Things' pitching staff this season. The save for Strecker pulled him into a tie with Florence's Jorge Marban (2012-14) for fifth in league history. His next save will push him into a tie for fourth as he continues to climb the all-time charts.

Tomorrow will see a rubber game of the series between these two teams. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. Washington will send LHP McKenzie Mills to the mound against Équipe Québec's Nick Economos. It's a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by PA Cyber and Princess Night at the ballyard. The first 250 kids 12 and under will receive a Princess Crown. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. You can get tickets at wildthingstickets.com, by calling the box office at 724-250-9555 or stopping up at the box office before the contest.

