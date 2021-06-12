Crushers rally for 8 runs in the eighth inning in 9-3 win over Joliet

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers sent 12 batters to the plate and scored eight runs, all with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday night's game at Mercy Health Stadium to come away with a 9-3 victory over the Joliet Slammers.

For the Crushers (6-9) the victory was their third in their last five games, while the loss for the Slammers (7-8) was their fifth in seven road games this season.

While the Crushers did most of their damage in the eighth inning, the Slammers took control early on. With two outs in the top of the second inning, Kyle Jacobsen hit a two-run homer to left field, his second of the season to give the Slammers a 2-0 advantage.

One night after homering twice for the Slammers, first baseman Braxton Davidson smacked a two-out RBI double in the top of the fourth inning to score Brian Parreira, giving the Slammers a 3-0 lead.

The Lake Erie lead off hitter reached safely in innings 3-6, but the Crushers could not cash in until the 7th. Karl Ellison began the inning with a walk, advanced to second on Isaac Benard's single then he scored later in the inning on an errant throw from Joliet shortstop Tyler Depreta-Johnson.

Lake Erie sent 12 batters to the plate in the home half of the eighth inning and did all of their damage with two outs, scoring eight times on just three hits. General McArthur was hit by a 2-2 pitch to start the inning. Walks were issued to Steven Kraft and Connor Oliver to load the bases, before Joliet called on their closer, Trevor Charpie.

Charpie retired the next two batters, before Benard delivered a clutch two-run single to center, scoring McArthur and Kraft to tie the game. Two batters later, with the bases loaded, Zack Gray walked to bring Oliver home to give the Crushers a 4-3 lead. Steve Passatempo followed with the back breaker, a bases clearing three-run double to the gap in left center. Two batters later, Kraft smoked a two-run double down the line in left to cap the inning.

Ean Walda (1-0) scored the victory for the Crushers, tossing 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Brad VanAsdlen (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs and walked a pair of 1/3 of an inning.

Benard led the way for the Crushers offensively, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles. Kraft's double in the eighth extended his hitting streak to eight games, while Ellison's base hit in the second extended his to seven games.

The Crushers will finish their series with the Slammers at Mercy Health Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Tyson Cronin (0-0, 7.88) will start for the Crushers and the Slammers will counter with right-hander Austin Shea (1-2, 7.30). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.

