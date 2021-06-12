Boomers Homer Past Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Schaumburg Boomers tallied just five hits, but four were homers, as the team recorded a rain-interrupted 8-6 win over the Evansville Otters on Saturday night.

Angelo Gumbs launched an opposite field grand slam in the top of the first inning to put the Boomers ahead following a walk, two hit batters and three stolen bases. The lead reached 5-0 in the second on a sacrifice fly from Alec Craig to plate Clint Hardy. Evansville hit a homer in the bottom of the inning to draw within 5-2 before Quincy Nieporte homered in the third to make the lead 6-2. Holding onto a 6-5 lead, Nick Ames connected on his first homer of the year, an opposite field solo blast in the sixth. Evansville again pulled to within a run in the seventh, but after a rain delay of over and hour, Ames homered again in the ninth to provide insurance.

Ames made his first start since June 4 and became the second player to hit multiple homers in a game this year. Ryan Middendorf picked up his first win as a pro, working five innings. Kristian Scott, Andrew Cartier and Jake Joyce combined to close the door on the victory.

The Boomers (9-7) will aim for the sweep on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Arjona (2-1, 3.57) will make his second start of the week against LHP Dalton Stambaugh (1-0, 3.94) in a rematch of the opening night matchup. The Boomers will return home on June 18 to begin a homestand full of events. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

