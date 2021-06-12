Sean Kealey Headed to St. Louis Organization

WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the 42nd time in franchise history, the Washington Wild Things have had the contract of a player purchased by an affiliated organization. It has happened for the second time in the 2021 calendar year and for the second time, it's a Pittsburgh native heading into affiliated ball, as left-handed pitcher Sean Kealey has been added by the St. Louis Cardinals' organization.

The Baldwin High School product and Allegheny College alum had pitched in four games for Washington so far this season and did not allow a run in four innings. He had struck out six including striking out the side in what turned out to be his final appearance for the team Thursday in the series finale against New Jersey.

Now it's off to the Cardinals' farm system, where he will report to Low-A Palm Beach.

"I would like to thank Tony [Buccilli], Tom [Vaeth] and Alex [Boshers] for all they've done for me. I'm glad I got to meet some new people and learn a lot from my teammates as well," said Kealey. "I'm excited to see what's next and extremely thankful to the Cardinals organization for giving me this opportunity."

The former NCAC Pitcher of the Year at Allegheny College had started his career in Washington throwing in the 2020 summer pod at Wild Things Park after the pandemic shortened his final season at Allegheny.

"Sean worked so hard for this opportunity and laid everything on the line," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Covid robbed him of his senior season at Allegheny College and derailed the traditional path to pro baseball. We wish him nothing but the best on his journey with the Cardinals."

It's the first contract purchase since Tom Vaeth arrived to manage the Wild Things, and he said the team will miss Kealey, but is very excited for his opportunity in the Cards' system.

"It was a pleasure having Sean with us, and I know he will do great things in the next stage of his career," said Vaeth. "I'm so honored and happy to play a small part in helping him achieve his goals of signing with an organization... This is definitely one of the perks of being a manager. I wish him nothing but continued happiness and success with the Cardinals."

