Thunderbirds, Gowah Abrams Agree to One-Year Deal
September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds News Release
HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed goaltender Gowah Abrams to a one-year contract.
"I'm excited to be a part of the Halifax Thunderbirds and am excited to come to play in front of all the great fans in Halifax," Abrams said.
Abrams, 30, is a four-year National Lacrosse League veteran who previously spent time with Philadelphia and New York.
Across 42 career games, the Basom, New York product holds a 13.31 goals-against average and a .746 save percentage.
Abrams spent this summer playing in the Can-Am Lacrosse League for the Allegany Arrows, helping them win the league title and appear in the 2024 Presidents Cup. Playing in a pair of games in the tournament, Abrams made 105 saves to put up a 7.00 GAA and an .882 SV%.
