Thunderbirds Agree to Deals with Vradenburg, McKenzie

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed defenders Andrew Vradenburg and Carter McKenzie to one-year contracts.

Vradenburg, 21, returns to the Thunderbirds for his second season with the organization. He was originally selected by Halifax in the third round (48th overall) of the 2023 NLL Draft.

The Burlington, Ontario product made the Thunderbirds' roster out of training camp, and spent the majority of his first year on the practice roster.

Prior to joining the Thunderbirds, Vradenburg captained the Burlington Blaze squad that won the Iroquois Trophy as champions of the OJLL before taking the 2023 Minto Cup home.

Vradenburg played this past summer for the MSL's Peterborough Lakers and the Hamilton Bengals in Ontario Series Lacrosse.

In 17 games of Senior B action, Vradenburg had 12 points in 17 outings. He also had three points in eight games with Peterborough.

"I'm fired up to be back with the Thunderbirds and battle with this group again. I can't wait to be back in the nest wearing that purple and orange!" Vradenburg said.

McKenzie, 24, joined the Thunderbirds mid-season last year after spending the first part of the campaign with the Buffalo Bandits.

The Fergus, Ontario man has played three years in the NLL, split between Halifax, Calgary, and Buffalo.

In six games last season, McKenzie registered two assists, six loose balls and three caused turnovers. He also won his first NLL championship with Buffalo in 2023.

Over 24 career games, McKenzie has two goals, seven points, 40 loose balls and 11 caused turnovers.

