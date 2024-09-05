Seals Swap Dunbar for Zack Deaken from Ottawa

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The San Diego Seals announced today that they have traded forward Jacob Dunbar in exchange for Ottawa Black Bears defenseman Zack Deaken. The 5'10", 175-pound player from Orangeville spent one season with Ottawa, which was previously known as the New York Riptide.

The 24-year-old defender was chosen eighth overall by the Riptide in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. Hailing from the Orangeville minor and junior lacrosse systems, Deaken led the Jr. B Northmen to a Founders Cup in 2016 and went on to win the Minto Cup with the Jr. A Northmen in 2019.

A graduate of the prestigious Hill Academy, Deaken continued his lacrosse career at NCAA Division I Jacksonville University as a short-stick defensive midfielder. Over five seasons, he played in 64 games for the Dolphins, tallying eight points, 136 ground balls, and 67 caused turnovers.

