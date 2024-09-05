Colorado Signs Forward Tyson Gibson to One-Year Contract Agreement

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Tyson Gibson to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the upcoming 2024-25 campaign.

Originally drafted by the New York Riptide in the first round (first overall) of the 2019 NLL Entry Draft, Gibson was later acquired by Colorado during the 2021-22 NLL slate. Eventually chipping in 14 points (4g, 10a) in seven regular season appearances during the franchise's most recent NLL Championship-capturing run, the Maple, Ontario native kicked things up a notch in his first postseason run, later recording 20 points (6g, 14a) throughout the Mammoth's seven-game run.

Most recently turning in a career-high point 55 points (21g, 34a) during Colorado's 2023-24 session, alongside a quality 66 and always-welcome 66 loose balls, Gibson officially surpassed the 150-point mark during his fourth season of indoor play.

Ending his third year in Colorado with a new career total of 164 points (56g, 108a), 202 loose balls, six caused turnovers and six penalty minutes throughout 57 regular season appearances, it's easy to see why he's a trending talent for the Mammoth.

Racking up a career-high four goals Feb. 23 inside the LOUD HOUSE facing his former New York Riptide teammates, the next-level performance represented just one of six occasions the Maple, Ontario native earned five or more points last season. Scoring at least one point in each of his 18 games played, he was one of just three Mammoth players to score in each game they appeared in, joining Connor Kelly and Eli McLaughlin as one of the squad's most consistent presences.

Spending the summer playing ball north of the border under the coaching efforts of Mammoth Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop and alongside Colorado teammates in Sean Kriwokon, Noah Lebar, Owen Down and Will Malcom, he recorded 42 points (16g, 26a) in 13 regular season appearances.

Averaging 3.23 points per-game, he trailed only Malcom in overall scoring, later adding 18 points (8g, 10a) in five postseason contests with the New Westminster Salmonbellies of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA).

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft coming up soon, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.