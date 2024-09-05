Black Bears Sign Jonah Boehm to a One-Year Contract

September 5, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jonah Boehm, 25, to a one-year contract. The Waterloo, Ont. native had previously played two games in the 2023 season with the Albany FireWolves.The 6'0", 227 lbs. defenceman was drafted 57th overall by the Vancouver Warriors in the fourth round of the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

From 2016 through 2019, Boehm played Ontario Jr. B Lacrosse for the Guelph Regals (2016) and the Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (2017-2019). In 71 career regular season games, the left-handed defenceman recorded 18 points in the form of one goal and 17 assists. Previously, Boehm also played CUFLA lacrosse for the Gryphons at the University of Guelph between 2017-2019.

Of the signing, Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk said, "Jonah is a big, strong defenseman that can take draws and that is a premium in the league. We are excited to get Jonah to Ottawa."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.